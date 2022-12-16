ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents struggle to find antibiotics, over-the-counter cold medications

By Liberty Zabala
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dlZa_0jkVlMYy00

SAN DIEGO — Parents across the country and here in San Diego say it’s getting more and more difficult to find even over-the-counter medication to treat their children’s colds.

Some parents say they had to hit multiple stores and pharmacies to find something as simple as cold medicine. The shelves may look a little emptier these days at your local pharmacy.

“Yeah, I couldn’t find the kids Tylenol,” said parent Ariadna Garcia.

Some parents say they’ve struggled to find antibiotics and other medications to help their sick children.

“It was tough,” said Garcia. “They got sick differently and they went through — I found one. I don’t know if my husband found it. Had one here or at Food for Less, but there was only one left.”

Garcia and her three children are still recovering from their colds.

“It was really hard with their fevers,” said Garcia. “They were sick for about three days each. They were home sick, so it was hard. It wasn’t fun with their fevers and their coughs, and the cold weather doesn’t help at all either.”

This comes as Rady Children’s Hospital reports 83 new RSV cases and 187 flu cases as of this past Sunday.

“I had a huge cough and I did not like it,” said Ariadna’s son Emilio Garcia. “I didn’t want to eat anything.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration lists treatments such as amoxicillin, Albuterol and a host of other drugs as “currently in shortage” as RSV, flu and COVID cases rise across the country.

“It’s not surprising, you know, given supply chain issues and stuff going on,” said customer Kyle Landman.

The FDA says the shortages in antibiotics are due to decade-high flu and RSV hospitalizations across the country. In addition to prescription drug shortages, parents are also noticing over-the-counter medications in short supply. This customer reminds others to consider families who may need these drugs more.

“You have to be cautious, you know, especially in times like this where other people might need it more than you do right?” said Landman. “If you’re feeling sick, don’t not go buy medication but don’t buy eight things of Tamiflu.”

The American Pharmacists Association also recommends parents to ask their doctors about possible alternative medications, dosages or brands they can use to help them deal with these shortages.

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

