Fire departments demonstrate dangers of Christmas Trees
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department held a demonstration showing how quickly a Christmas tree can catch fire. According to officials, it is to remind the public about the dangers Christmas trees can pose if not properly maintained and if exposed...
East Bakersfield neighbor shares what they saw while human trafficking was happening
KBAK/KBFX — “There was like 10 or 12 cops on Niles [Street] and I kind of got scared so I had to come back and stay there, the whole day over here, but ever since that day I don’t want to go out," said Cristian Castillo. Castillo...
Walking with the 'Mom Walk Collective'
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A group of mothers is bringing a community together with the 'Mom Walk Collective' group. This morning Fiona Daghir spoke to two mothers about where and when you can join them on their next walk.
Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
Will Kern County have a state of emergency for homelessness?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Last week, the Los Angeles city council approved their new mayor, Karen Bass’ state of emergency on homelessness. The approval will allow Mayor Bass to take an aggressive approach to house homelessness. This may lead some to question: "What about Kern County and its...
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
At-risk woman missing, 19: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk 19-year-old woman last seen on 38th Street, near Chester Avenue. Apollonia Davis was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of 38th Street, just east of Chester Avenue. Davis is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Holiday road safety with the California Highway Patrol
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With many traveling by roads this holiday season the California Highway Patrol will be out in full force to make sure everyone is safe. This morning Officer Tomas Martinez talked about what you can do to get to your destination safely.
Holiday food safety with Kern Public Health
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With many cooking homemade meals this holiday season, Kern Public Health is offering tips and tricks on how to prepare and keep your food safe for eating. This morning Tony Salazar spoke to the Assistant Director of Kern Public Health on the dangers of not...
Kern County Elections Office to recount ballots for Senate District 16
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office announced they will recount the ballots cast in Kern County for the California Senate District 16 election at the request of Republican candidate David Shepard. The request comes following the certification of results with a 20 vote margin out...
California DOJ to investigate southeast Bakersfield officer-involved shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the California Department of Justice will investigate the December 20th officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaving a man dead. According to Bakersfield police, based upon early investigative observations, BPD detectives investigating the officer-involved shooting on December 20th, determined that the...
How to cope with holiday stress
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Words you commonly hear this time of year are joy and peace, but for many, this season brings out the exact opposite feelings. The holidays, many people's favorite season. For some though, it means holiday blues, a reminder of the good times you once had with a loved one who is no longer here to share it with you.
Pet of the Week: 12/20
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Sydney, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Sydney or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
BPD: Officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaves man dead
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Bakersfield police said on December 20, 2022 at around 9:41 a.m., officers were called to a report from a railroad worker of a man along the railroad tracks armed with a gun and waving it at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace.
KCFD announces open burning of hazard reduction fuels on Dec. 19
Kern County, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department announced that the Open Burning of Hazard Reduction Fuels will open on Monday, December 19th. According to a press release, anyone who chooses to use this option has to get a burn permit. It said to only burn on days that allow it and follow all the rules.
School delays due to fog
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County announced delays due to fog. Delano Joint Union High School District: 2-hour delay. Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District: 3-hour delay. Rosedale Union School District: 2-hour delay. Buttonwillow Union School District: 2-hour delay.
Coroner: Woman dies five days after car hits pole near The Marketplace
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed five days after her car hits a pole in southwest Bakersfield. She was identified as 45-year-old Celeste Imitates Dog of Bakersfield. According to the report, the crash happened on December 11, 2022 at around...
Arson investigation into abandoned structure fire on Brundage Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update: 12/21/22 (8:30 a.m.) PG&E has restored power to the area. Update: 12/21/22 (7:10 a.m.) The Bakersfield Fire Department has said that the structure was abandoned. The cause of the fire is unknown. They also said arson investigators are heading there, and PG&E will be...
Man shot and killed Sunday in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot Sunday afternoon in Porterville has died. The Porterville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. at A St. and Locust Ave. near Main and Orange. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHP: 39-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Lake Isabella
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run in the Lake Isabella area Friday afternoon. According to CHP, it happened on December 16th at around 4:55 p.m., on Highway 178 east of Patterson Lane. When officials arrived, they found a woman who was hit and...
