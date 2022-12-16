Brock Purdy stars in 49ers’ division-clinching win; NFL world reacts

The San Francisco 49ers and “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy took on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, with the opportunity to secure an NFC West title with a victory. Purdy came into the game at less than 100 percent with an oblique injury , but that didn’t stop him from putting up another great performance in a 49ers win.

Purdy showed a lot of poise in the game while showing off some impressive throws, ultimately finishing with 217 yards and two passing touchdowns with a number of highlights .

Perhaps his most impactful play came when it mattered most for the 49ers. The 49ers were clinging to a 21-13, and Purdy had a huge one-yard run for a first down that prevented the Seahawks from getting the ball back and secured a victory.

Many took to social media to praise Purdy yet again for another impressive performance.

“Brock Purdy is going to get more kids who don’t pass the eye test and were 3 and 4 year starters drafted,” tweeted former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes .

“What Brock Purdy is doing right now defies logic. And YES, it does have some comparison to Tom Brady in 2001,” tweeted Vincent Frank of Forbes .

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had some extremely high praise for his quarterback after the game, calling him the “most poised rookie” that he has ever coached.

This was a huge moment for Purdy, but also for the San Francisco 49ers as a whole to clinch the NFC West crown.

It’s unclear at this point if Jimmy Garoppolo will return this year for the 49ers, but it seems like Purdy is handling himself just fine in the meantime.

