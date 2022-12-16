The vision of Best Christmas Ever (BCE) is a simple one. It started with a single dad battling Ulcerative Colitis in 2010. He was in need for the holiday season with children at home, and late one night, boom. A couple of relatives knocked at his door and had bags of gifts for him. Ever since then, families who have fallen on hard times have been gifted for the holidays throughout the USA. This year was no different. A local Duluth family was gifted via BCE and the community, a massive amount of presents for this holiday season. The surprise came as a shock as they thought they came to the local venue to see the father of the family perform with his band. Little did they know, this afternoon would be the surprise of a lifetime.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO