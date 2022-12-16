Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey, Duluth East, Grand Rapids skate to wins
It was a section title rematch on Tuesday between the Hermantown Hawks and the Duluth Denfeld Hunters. The last time these teams faced off the Hawks skated to an 11-0 title victory. The Hawks scored three minutes into the game with a goal from Josh Kauppinen. Hermantown won the game...
WDIO-TV
Mirage girl’s hockey shut out Lumberjacks
In 2021 Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team won their own state title, and finished as runners up last season. In 2020 it was Cloquet-Esko-Carlton earned the class A runner-up crown, with both teams taking each other on Tuesday in Proctor. Mirage came into the game unbeaten in their last four games.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East boy’s basketball, Superior, Solon Springs win on Monday
Monday was rivalry night as the Duluth Denfeld boy’s basketball team hosted Duluth East. The Greyhounds had not dropped a game to Denfeld since 2017-18. Duluth East went on to win 88-46 the final score. Solon Springs had put up at least 76 points entering Mondays game against South...
WDIO-TV
UMD to dedicate AMSOIL Arena press box to longtime communications director Bob Nygaard
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) is set to honor former Bulldog Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Bob Nygaard. The school announced Tuesday they will dedicate the press box at AMSOIL Arena to Nygaard January 7 with a pregame ceremony prior to the Bulldogs vs. Bemidji State University men’s hockey game.
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Portman Hockey Great Skate helps local team
According to the star tribune the average hockey family spends over $2,500 a year to be in the game. A youth sport that’s been the most expensive to play in the U.S and Canada. In order to alleviate some of the cost, the Portman Ice Hockey team held a...
WDIO-TV
Handmade in Minnesota: Quebracho Empanadas
Quebracho Empanadas are handmade in Minnesota, and they’re an easy dish that can be picked up in the frozen section. Belen Rodriguez started the company. She’s from Argentina, and her husband is from Silver Bay. “Finding myself being the only one of my family here, I really wanted...
WDIO-TV
The girls behind the Swanky Shrinky Dink Earrings
There are a lot of great small businesses in Duluth, but not many are run by a nine and eleven year-old. Ingrid Bakken (9) and Madeline Plote (11) are the girls behind M.I. Boutique and the Swanky Shrinky Dink Earrings. The two friends started selling the earrings back in August...
WDIO-TV
Trees of Hope: Boys & Girls Clubs
This week we are highlighting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland in our Trees of Hope campaign. The organization has been providing kids safe, positive places to reach their full potential. At the Dave Goldberg club in West Duluth last week, we met Karolyn Spampinato, one very busy lady.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Zoey
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Ryan Ewald Memorial Toy Drive continues to make the holidays happier
Drop off day at the Duluth Salvation Army continues to be a big deal for the family and friends of Ryan Ewald. They collect toys for kids, in his honor. This year, it was $10,000 worth. “It’s great to see the support, because we know Ryan would have liked to see that,” shared his friend, Sr. Master Sgt. Frank Talarico.
WDIO-TV
Christmas gifts were picked up at Duluth Salvation Army’s annual Distribution Event
Every year Salvation Army has helped families brighten the faces of many children by providing families with toys and items for their children to open up on Christmas day. “Working here during the season and seeing like the need and then seeing it be fulfilled by the community, like immediately is such a great thing,” said Cyndi Lewis, the Duluth Salvation Army Director of Development.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Post Office wait times surpass three hours
An enormous crowd down at the Duluth post office on Michigan Street. 50-70 people at a time were waiting 3 hours and more trying to pick up their mail and packages. Duluthians saying they’ve never seen anything like this before. Ashley Madison was trying to pick up her kids’...
WDIO-TV
The Best Christmas Ever
The vision of Best Christmas Ever (BCE) is a simple one. It started with a single dad battling Ulcerative Colitis in 2010. He was in need for the holiday season with children at home, and late one night, boom. A couple of relatives knocked at his door and had bags of gifts for him. Ever since then, families who have fallen on hard times have been gifted for the holidays throughout the USA. This year was no different. A local Duluth family was gifted via BCE and the community, a massive amount of presents for this holiday season. The surprise came as a shock as they thought they came to the local venue to see the father of the family perform with his band. Little did they know, this afternoon would be the surprise of a lifetime.
WDIO-TV
St. Louis County deputies and officers are sworn in
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office held a swearing-in ceremony in Duluth on Monday morning. After taking their oath to serve, eight new deputies were sworn in alongside several corrections officers. Some of the deputies sworn in are completing their solo patrol stage of training while others are still working with field training officers. These were the last law enforcement professionals hired under the direction of Sheriff Ross Litman. Litman is retiring from the department at the end of this year.
