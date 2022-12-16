Read full article on original website
Gov. DeWine weighs whether to veto or sign bills passed by legislature
The weight of the pen Governor DeWine weighs options of whether to veto or sign into law several bills passed by the legislature.
WSYX ABC6
Bipartisan elections official agree: Ohio doesn't need photo ID for voting
As Gov. Mike DeWine ruminates whether to sign or veto a GOP-pushed bill to mandate government-issued photo IDs for Ohio voters, more questions are emerging about key arguments used to justify the major change. The Ohio Association of Election Officials -- made up of an equal number of Democrats and...
Citing Medicaid costs, DeWine calls for an end to Public Health Emergency
Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined Republican governors calling on Biden to let the federally declared Public Health Emergency for COVID expire in April.
OH Dept. of Health found senior care facility made mistakes. No one was punished
News 5 Investigators found the OH Dept. of Health declined to punish senior care facility, even after substantiating serious allegations.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution
Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
Democratic incumbent holds seat after Ohio House recount
The GOP also won a supermajority in the Ohio Senate.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.
Gov. DeWine should veto bill opening all state land to drilling, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’
Thanks for your coverage of recent actions by the Ohio state legislature. On Dec. 13, I read on cleveland.com that the legislature has sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill, House Bill 507, declaring that natural gas is “green energy” and requiring (!) that state land be open to oil and gas drilling (”Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’”).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio
Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
After long campaign by activists, Ohio bans gas chambers to euthanize domestic animals
OHIO, USA — A decades long effort by the Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to end a cruel method of euthanization has finally been explicitly enshrined in the Ohio Revised Code. Under the recently passed Senate Bill 164, county run animal shelters in Ohio will...
Residents Of This Ohio City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
wnewsj.com
Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters
Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
CBS News
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
Ohio family says the FASTER Act will create a better life for their son
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting on New Year’s Day, families across the country will notice sesame will be added to manufacturers labels after being named a major food allergen in 2021 under the FASTER Act. Right now, sesame can appear in undeclared ingredients such as flavors and spice blends, leaving many families in the dark. […]
This Is The Biggest House In Ohio
It was built by and for the co-founder of Good Year Tire and Rubber Company and his family.
What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
Most searched Christmas cookie in Ohio, according to Google Trends
Ohio along with five other states have the same idea when it comes to must-have Christmas cookies for the 2022 holiday season.
Areas with the most expensive gas in Ohio
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio using data from AAA.
