Ohio State

columbusunderground.com

Ohio Board of Education Passes Anti-LGBTQ+ Resolution

Over the past four months, hundreds of LGBTQ+ students, allies, educators, healthcare professionals and community leaders have stood before the Ohio State Board of Education. Each testified against a sweeping anti-transgender resolution that would officially reject Title IX language designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination in Ohio’s public schools.
OHIO STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Ohio residentsPhoto bySergei Starostin/ Pexels. As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents could receive payment of $4,000.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Gov. DeWine should veto bill opening all state land to drilling, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’

Thanks for your coverage of recent actions by the Ohio state legislature. On Dec. 13, I read on cleveland.com that the legislature has sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill, House Bill 507, declaring that natural gas is “green energy” and requiring (!) that state land be open to oil and gas drilling (”Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’”).
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
constructiondive.com

Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio

Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wnewsj.com

Taking on out of state landlords and fighting for Ohio renters

Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio's governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls' sports — but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio family says the FASTER Act will create a better life for their son

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting on New Year’s Day, families across the country will notice sesame will be added to manufacturers labels after being named a major food allergen in 2021 under the FASTER Act. Right now, sesame can appear in undeclared ingredients such as flavors and spice blends, leaving many families in the dark. […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
CLEVELAND, OH

