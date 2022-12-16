Read full article on original website
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living celebrates ‘big wins’ in proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus package
Senior living advocates are claiming “major victories” for the industry following the release of the proposed $1.7 trillion congressional year-end spending bill on Monday. The omnibus spending package, if signed into law as written, would give a “huge boost” to senior living priorities, including workforce development and job training programs, hurricane disaster relief and Alzheimer’s research, they told McKnight’s Senior Living.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
25 governors call on feds to ‘move on’ from pandemic, end COVID-19 public health emergency
Twenty-five Republican governors have signed a letter asking President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency, saying “it is time we move on from the pandemic and get back to life as normal.”. “While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency phase of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Unions can organize ‘micro units’ under revived NLRB standard
A Trump-era standard that prevented unions from organizing “micro units” that can include subsets of the overall workforce has been overturned in a decision issued by the National Labor Relations Board. In the Dec. 14 decision pertaining to American Steel Construction, Inc., the NLRB modified the test used...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Survey reveals list of must-haves for potential CCRC residents
Continuing care retirement community operators considering near- and mid-term investments, amenities and programming should look to ensure healthy aging offerings are in the mix, according to a new survey of baby boomers. Erickson Senior Living conducted a three-part survey of 1,021 baby boomers to track their perceptions of CCRCs, also...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living faces unique challenges in implementing widespread telehealth use
The relative independence and health of senior living residents compared with other long-term care recipients likely affect the use of telehealth in independent living and assisted living communities, but an author of a new study tells McKnight’s Senior Living that opportunities exist for such communities to save money, increase resident satisfaction and improve care delivery to residents through telehealth.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
NLRB reaffirms measures meant to prevent coercion of employees during unfair labor practice investigations
The National Labor Relations Board issued a decision Friday that reaffirms measures aimed at preventing employers from coercing workers when they interview them in preparation for unfair labor practice proceedings before the board. The NLRB determined in 1964 in the case of Johnnie’s Poultry that such interviews violated the National...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Tripledemic’ is hurting census growth: NIC
The pace of move-ins in senior housing and care organizations continued to hold steady, but a “triplememic” of viral respiratory infections is creating a disconnect between move-in rates and higher lead volumes, according to the latest executive survey from the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Engage, accommodate older workers to alleviate workforce challenges, study says
Hiring older and more experienced workers could be a big help in alleviating workforce challenges, particularly in long-term care, according to a new article published in the Harvard Business Review. “In these workers, employers often gain not only employees with loyalty and reliability, but also sound judgment in addressing critical...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Demographic disparities play significant role in retirement savings
Many American workers could be woefully short of the funds needed to pay for home care, senior living or skilled nursing facility care, according to a new report by the nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with Transamerica Institute. Demographic disparities heighten the issue. The estimated mean total...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Training, wage improvements necessary to increase supply of direct care workers, task force says
Competitive compensation, skills training and job improvements are among the recommendations a state task force made to lawmakers to increase the supply of direct care workers in assisted living communities and other settings. The West Virginia Direct Care Taskforce, launched over the summer by AARP West Virginia, developed legislative and...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HRSA sends final PRF repayment notices
Providers required to repay Provider Relief Fund payments soon will receive email communications and then certified letters from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. The first batch of notices is about to be sent, and HRSA anticipates that it will send out those...
