ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Asian shares decline after retreats on Wall Street, Europe

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mwl2a_0jkVizRK00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares followed Wall Street and Europe lower on Friday, with markets jittery over the risk that the Federal Reserve and other central banks may end up bringing on recessions to get inflation under control.

Oil prices and U.S. futures edged higher.

China's move to relax COVID restrictions has raised hopes for an end to massive disruptions from lockdowns and other strict measures to prevent infections. But signs of sharply rising case numbers have raised uncertainty, with some alarmed over the possibility that the pandemic will continue to drag on the economy.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was flat, at 19,369.65 while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.3% to 3,160.67.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.7% to 27,569.56 after a survey of manufacturers showed a further contraction in output.

The Kospi in Seoul edged 0.2% lower to 2,357.97, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 7,180.50.

Shares in Taiwan fell 1.2% and the SET in Bangkok lost 0.2%. Mumbai dropped 1.4%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 2.5% to 3,895.75, erasing its gains from early in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 3.2% to 10,810.53 and the Dow gave back 2.2% to 33,202.22.

The wave of selling came as central banks in Europe raised interest rates a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its key rate again, emphasizing that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.

European stocks fell sharply, with Germany’s DAX dropping 3.3%.

Like the Fed, central bank officials in Europe said inflation is not yet corralled and that more rate hikes are coming.

“We are in for a long game,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference.

Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index slid 2.5% to close at 1,774.61.

The Fed raised its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, its seventh increase this year. Central banks in Europe followed along Thursday, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank each raising their main lending rate by a half-point Thursday.

Although the Fed is slowing the pace of its rate increases, the central bank signaled it expects rates to be higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated. That disappointed investors who hoped recent signs that inflation is easing somewhat would persuade the Fed to take some pressure off the brakes it's applying to the U.S. economy.

The federal funds rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the central bank’s rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn't call for a rate cut before 2024.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for Fed moves, rose to 4.24% from 4.21% late Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.45% from 3.48%.

The three-month Treasury yield slipped to 4.31%, but remains above that of the 10-year Treasury. That’s known as an inversion and considered a strong warning that the economy could be headed for a recession.

The central bank has been fighting to lower inflation at the same time that pockets of the economy, including employment and consumer spending, remain strong. That has made it more difficult to rein in high prices on everything from food to clothing.

On Thursday, the government reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. Meanwhile, another report showed that retail sales fell in November. That pullback followed a sharp rise in spending in October.

In other trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 38 cents to $76.49 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.17 on Thursday to $76.11 per barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, added 49 cents to $81.70 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 137.25 Japanese yen from 137.81 yen late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.0651 from $1.0627.

——

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Wall Street gains ground, turning higher for the week

Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, lifting major indexes into the green for the week as investors remain focused on stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as of 2:05 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 543 points, or 1.7%,...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine sent to China for Germans

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany has dispatched a batch of the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to China, where it will be administered to Germans who live in the country. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the vaccines were sent on a flight that was due to land in China on Wednesday. He said that the Chinese government formally informed Berlin in a diplomatic note that German citizens can be inoculated with the vaccine, which otherwise isn't cleared for use in China.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US consumer confidence rebounds in December

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The American consumer's confidence rebounded this month, even as the Fed raises interest rates, making borrowing more expensive, and many economists fear an oncoming recession. The Conference Board reported Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108.3 in December, up from 101.4 in...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WHO "very concerned" about reports of severe COVID in China

GENEVA — (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said the agency is “very concerned” about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease across China after the country largely abandoned its “zero COVID” policy, warning that its lagging vaccination rate could result in large numbers of vulnerable people getting infected.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana

PARIS — (AP) — The launch of a European rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites failed and ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana on Wednesday. Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said a decrease in pressure was observed...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New label law has unintended effect: Sesame in more foods

A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient. Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Eni, Total announce sizeable new gas discovery off Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — A consortium made up of energy companies Eni of Italy and France’s Total is expediting plans to develop natural gas deposits off Cyprus following the discovery of a third field containing 2-3 trillion cubic feet of the hydrocarbon inside the same licensed exploration area, the Cypriot energy ministry said Wednesday.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
215K+
Followers
148K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy