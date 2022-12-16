Read full article on original website
Tuesday's Scores
Jeanerette vs. St. Martinville, ccd. Kaplan vs. St. Edmund Catholic, ccd. Lake Arthur vs. DeRidder, ccd. Lakeshore vs. Salmen, ccd. New Iberia Catholic vs. Houma Christian, ccd. Pine Prairie vs. Sacred Heart, ccd. S. B. Wright vs. Destrehan, ccd. Southwood vs. Captain Shreve, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided...
Area Roundup: Hesperia's Paulo Valdez captures the 106-pound crown at Reno Tournament of Champions
Competing in one of the biggest tournaments in the country, Hesperia’s Paulo Valdez struck gold over the weekend. A sophomore, Valdez took first place in the 106-pound division at the 2022 Dollamur Reno Tournament of Champions, dubbed the “toughest tournament in the USA.” ...
UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72
Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m. Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m. Friday's Games. Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m. Knoxville at Macon, 7:30...
