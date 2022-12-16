ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

MLive

Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city

FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock

A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
HEMLOCK, MI
MLive

Fire in Bay City high-rise apartment leaves two injured

BAY CITY, MI — An early morning fire in a Bay City high-rise apartment building has resulted in two people being hospitalized. Bay City firefighters responded to the reported fire at Pine Towers, 306 S. Walnut St. on the city’s West Side, about 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The fire was reported to have been in an apartment on the building’s ninth floor.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge

Gladwin City Manager Chris Shannon is the second municipal leader accused of drunken driving in Gladwin County this month. Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in...
GLADWIN, MI
US 103.1

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Clinton County Road Commission shares snow plow priority listing

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County Road Commission (CCRC) shared a preview of their snow plow priority list ahead of the snow. They will perform the clearing of roads based on a priority system including US-127, M-21, and BR-127 as the top priority. This will be followed by Clinton County primary roads, then followed by local and subdivisions, and wrapping up with gravel roads.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Oakland Press

Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling

A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County Sheriff’s identified the man who died in a crash on M-21 Friday. Background: One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp. Police said 39-year-old Michael Hanley of Elsie was driving eastbound on M-21 when he collided with a semi-truck and...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead after house fire on Flint’s north side

FLINT, MI – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire on Flint’s north side. Flint fire crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue following reports of a structure fire with entrapment. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tip to Tuscola Sheriff leads to one arrest, almost $50k of property recovered

More information has come to light about the almost $50,000 worth of equipment, tools and more that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office found after a tip-line alert. Revealing that the tip came in Tuesday, November 29, officials also reported that a deputy assigned to the area responded to an Oak Road property in Vassar Township and observed an individual on the premises loading stolen property. After several search warrants, interviews and investigations, the Sheriff’s office has recovered stolen items such as a washer and dryer, several deep freezers and more than 15 LED boom lights, from a Millington Township Home, as well as the man behind it, 44-year-old Kenneth C. Gamet of Millington.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police investigate stolen car in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is investigating a stolen car case and is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect. The incident occurred in the early evening of Dec. 15 in a Mt. Pleasant convenience store parking lot. The possible suspect...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

