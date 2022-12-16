Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFrankenmuth, MI
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clauseAuthor Ed AndersonSaginaw, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Sharp-shooter finds final-second magic for second straight game
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 20, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: CASS CITY 55, SAGINAW NOUVEL 54. For the...
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Highest scoring game in nine years has scoreboard buzzing
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 17-19, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: JOHN GLENN 78, VALLEY LUTHERAN 61. A seven-point...
MLive.com
Ogemaw’s Jere Getzinger takes the field for EMU at Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tune in to see the blue turf. But keep watching to catch Jere Getzinger in action. The 2020 Ogemaw Heights graduate takes the field with the Eastern Michigan University football team for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, scheduled for live broadcast at 3:30 p.m. today on ESPN. The Eagles (8-4)...
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
wsgw.com
Fire Ravaging Agricultural Company in Hemlock
A grain elevator fire continues to burn after multiple fire departments responded Sunday night in Saginaw County. The Richland Township Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Anderson, Incorporated at 485 South Hemlock Road at 10:10 P.M. Soon after, a second alarm was struck and additional assistance arrived from 29 other from Saginaw, Midland, Gratiot and Genesee counties.
Fire in Bay City high-rise apartment leaves two injured
BAY CITY, MI — An early morning fire in a Bay City high-rise apartment building has resulted in two people being hospitalized. Bay City firefighters responded to the reported fire at Pine Towers, 306 S. Walnut St. on the city’s West Side, about 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. The fire was reported to have been in an apartment on the building’s ninth floor.
abc12.com
Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge
Gladwin City Manager Chris Shannon is the second municipal leader accused of drunken driving in Gladwin County this month. Gladwin city manager arrested on drunken driving charge. Chris Shannon was arrested by the Michigan State Police on Dec. 10 in Bay County following a traffic stop. He had appeared in...
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man describes home he bought where Michigan killer, cannibal once lived
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. – A man who bought the home of Mark Latunski is speaking out on his experience with the home. Alex Deehl bought the home for just over $100,000 in February 2020, two months after Latunski killed and mutilated Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek on Christmas Eve, according to NBC Lansing affiliate WILX. The station wrote in February 2020 that there were a total of four bidders on the home.
Flint man killed, found in abandoned building had ‘open door for everybody’, nephew says
FLINT, MI – While two people are in custody in connection with the death of a 56-year-old Flint man, the man’s family continues to wonder why. Charles “Charlie” Markley was reported missing on Dec. 5, after not having been seen by friends or family since Dec. 1, according to his nephew, Billy Bond.
WILX-TV
Clinton County Road Commission shares snow plow priority listing
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County Road Commission (CCRC) shared a preview of their snow plow priority list ahead of the snow. They will perform the clearing of roads based on a priority system including US-127, M-21, and BR-127 as the top priority. This will be followed by Clinton County primary roads, then followed by local and subdivisions, and wrapping up with gravel roads.
Sheriff comments on ‘long, bizarre, arduous’ case of Mount Pleasant mom accused of catfishing teen daughter
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The Isabella County sheriff has released additional details on what he has described as a bizarre case involving a mother catfishing two teens, including her own daughter. “It was a long, bizarre, and arduous (investigation) and came out strange in the end,” said Sheriff Michael...
WNEM
Frankenmuth Fire responds to hotel room fire
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - An electrical fixture could be the cause of a hotel room fire according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the Fairfield Inn on Main Street early Saturday morning after receiving reports of a fire in an occupied room. The fire department said they were...
The Oakland Press
Convicted murderer to get resentenced under high court ruling
A Mt. Pleasant man who pleaded guilty to a grisly 1974 murder will get resentenced after the state’s high court ruled that sentences like the one he received are cruel or unusual punishment. Delmar Kash Quezada, 64, was sentenced to life in prison on June 6, 1976, after pleading...
WILX-TV
Victim identified in M-21 crash in Ovid Township
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County Sheriff’s identified the man who died in a crash on M-21 Friday. Background: One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp. Police said 39-year-old Michael Hanley of Elsie was driving eastbound on M-21 when he collided with a semi-truck and...
1 dead after house fire on Flint’s north side
FLINT, MI – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire on Flint’s north side. Flint fire crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to the 4800 block of Edwards Avenue following reports of a structure fire with entrapment. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tip to Tuscola Sheriff leads to one arrest, almost $50k of property recovered
More information has come to light about the almost $50,000 worth of equipment, tools and more that the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office found after a tip-line alert. Revealing that the tip came in Tuesday, November 29, officials also reported that a deputy assigned to the area responded to an Oak Road property in Vassar Township and observed an individual on the premises loading stolen property. After several search warrants, interviews and investigations, the Sheriff’s office has recovered stolen items such as a washer and dryer, several deep freezers and more than 15 LED boom lights, from a Millington Township Home, as well as the man behind it, 44-year-old Kenneth C. Gamet of Millington.
WNEM
Police investigate stolen car in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is investigating a stolen car case and is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect. The incident occurred in the early evening of Dec. 15 in a Mt. Pleasant convenience store parking lot. The possible suspect...
Comments / 0