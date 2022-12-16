Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Bull Of The Day: Steel Dynamics (STDL)
Steel Dynamics (STDL) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a A for Value and a B for Growth. This steel producer has been super strong since early October back when the stock was $70. Recently, we have seen a pull back from highs that were above $113. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
Zacks.com
4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry
The production of natural gas in the United States is likely to increase year over year in 2023 per the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) and continue driving stocks in the Zacks Utility Gas Distribution industry. The distribution companies offer services to transport natural gas from the region of production to millions of consumers across the United States.
Zacks.com
Mondelez (MDLZ) to Divest Developed-Market Gum Business
MDLZ - Free Report) is committed to reshaping its portfolio to focus on areas with greater growth potential, such as its chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks categories. Moving on these lines, the company inked a deal to divest its developed-market gum business (in the United States, Canada and Europe, excluding France) to Perfetti Van Melle Group, a renowned European maker of gum and confectionery products.
Zacks.com
Top 5 U.S. Corporate Giants at Attractive Valuation for 2023
Wall Street is heading toward completing a terrible 2022. U.S. stock markets have seen a broad-based decline this year. Among the 11 broad sectors on the market’s benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — all except energy are in the red year to date. Even the massive...
Zacks.com
3 Industrial Manufacturing Stocks to Overcome Demand Softness
The Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry is poised to benefit from the gradual easing of supply chain disruptions. Strategic acquisitions and investments in product development and innovation are expected to foster growth of the industry participants. However, amid successive interest rate hikes, the slowdown in manufacturing activities and a decline in industrial demand make the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
Zacks.com
1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data
ICCM - Free Report) surged by as much as 1,000% before pulling back. The Israel-based medical device maker aims to provide patients with treatment for cancerous tumors, and it looks like they are doing just that. Late Monday, the company announced successful studies pertaining to its kidney tumor treatment at a Urological Association conference in Israel. The stock is up more than 650% at the time of this writing.
Zacks.com
Citigroup (C) to Shut Down China Consumer Banking Business
C - Free Report) has announced plans to wind down its consumer banking business in China. The country was part of the 14 markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Mexico that the company had identified in April 2021 to exit the retail franchise. The products and...
Zacks.com
2 Stand-Outs as Uncertainties Loom Over Semiconductors
Companies in the Semiconductor – General industry are at the forefront of the ongoing technological revolution based on HPC, AI, automated driving, IoT and so forth. These semiconductors also enable the cloud to function and help analyze the data into actionable insights that can be used by companies to operate more efficiently.
Zacks.com
5 S&P 500 Stocks Flying High in 2022 With More Upside for 2023
U.S. stock markets are in the grip of volatility once again. Wall Street continued to suffer in the last two weeks after the Fed announced a 50-basis point interest rate hike, with losses deepening. Stocks took a further hit as disappointing retail sales for November sparked fears of a slowing economy.
