Brattleboro, VT

WCAX

Drop-off spot closed at Rutland hospital on Monday

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is getting a new MRI magnet Monday. According to a post on social media, that delivery will close the curbside drop-off at the Stratton Road entrance. Both the inner and outer canopy loops will be closed for the magnet delivery. People...
RUTLAND, VT
ezfavorites.com

Keene police led on second pursuit this week

KEENE, NH – A Hinsdale man is facing several charges after leading Keene and other area police on a chase. Keene Police Lt. Mike Kopcha told WKBK Tuesday that a vehicle had been reported stolen from the McDonald’s parking lot on Winchester Street just before midnight on Monday.
KEENE, NH
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition

Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst

AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.
AMHERST, NH
WCAX

NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

One Dead In Amherst Crash

One person is dead after a crash in Amherst. Police say it happened Sunday evening on Route 101 when a car veered into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the car, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is underway.
AMHERST, NH
franklincountynow.com

Support For Raymond Family After Fire Claims Their Home

— 2nd Update: The Bernardston Fire Department was dispatched to 178 Turners Falls Road for a structure fire at 5:30 p.m. When the first unit arrived on scene they found heavy fire which prompted a second alarm. After hours of work to bring down the fire, the home was deemed a “total loss.” The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
BERNARDSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Longtime NH Educator Identified in Fatal Crash

The woman who was killed last week in a fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Concord has been identified as a longtime local educator. State Police say 58-year-old Jackleen Roberts from Chocorua was killed a week ago Sunday as a snowstorm was blanketing the state. Police say she was the only person in the vehicle. She was taken to Concord Hospital, where she died from her injuries on December 14. Roberts worked her entire career in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District and was a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
CONCORD, NH

