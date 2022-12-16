Read full article on original website
Moondog
5d ago
No such thing. Thank God the helicopters 🚁 come by to take you to a real hospital if you are really sick !
Drop-off spot closed at Rutland hospital on Monday
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is getting a new MRI magnet Monday. According to a post on social media, that delivery will close the curbside drop-off at the Stratton Road entrance. Both the inner and outer canopy loops will be closed for the magnet delivery. People...
‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm
In Woodstock, where many residents were still without power Monday, business had mostly resumed. But everyone had stories of the weekend’s snow. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This one attacked us’: Upper Valley residents dig out from weekend storm.
Brattleboro’s free Christmas Breakfast to mark its 40th — and likely last — year
The annual Charlie Slate Memorial event, now feeding upward of 1,000 people, is facing rising costs and a reduced crew of third- and fourth-generation organizers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s free Christmas Breakfast to mark its 40th — and likely last — year.
Keene police led on second pursuit this week
KEENE, NH – A Hinsdale man is facing several charges after leading Keene and other area police on a chase. Keene Police Lt. Mike Kopcha told WKBK Tuesday that a vehicle had been reported stolen from the McDonald’s parking lot on Winchester Street just before midnight on Monday.
PD: Vermonter threatens workers, robs Walgreens
A Rutland man was taken into custody on Monday night after allegedly robbing a Walgreens and threatening to shoot employees.
Saint Vincent Hospital one of five Massachusetts hospitals with Aquablation Therapy
WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint Vincent Hospital is now the first central Massachusetts hospital to offer aquablation therapy, and one of five in the state. The therapy is a minimally invasive robotic treatment designed to help treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, a non-cancerous enlarged prostate. What You Need To Know. Aquablation therapy...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Person Ejected From Car After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Central Mass
A major route in one Central Massachusetts town was closed for several hours following a multi-truck crash where one person was thrown from their vehicle, officials said. First responders were called to the crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 20 in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Dec. 20, accord…
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 18, 2022 edition
Amy M. Heiden-Martin and Scott A. Zielinski to Scott A. Zielinski, Madison E. Zielinski, Robert A. Beaulieu and Sharon M. Beaulieu, 15 Red Fox Drive, $120,000. Bucchiere Hooker Family Trust, trustee of, David Bucchiere, trustee, and John L. Hooker, trustee, to Pac Family Irrevocable Trust, trustee of, and Daniel R. Pac, trustee, 22C Castle Hills Road, $300,000.
Fatal crash closes Route 101 in Amherst
AMHERST, NH – A fatal accident closed Route 101 between Old Manchester Road and Walnut Hill Road Sunday while investigators processed the scene of a head-on collision. Amherst police and fire responded to a call for an accident near the transfer station, about one-half mile west of Horace Greeley Road at 5 p.m. Callers reported multiple people were injured, and additional ambulances were requested to respond. Amherst Fire requested to check the availability of a DHART medical helicopter for a Status 1 patient which is the most serious condition. A short time later the helicopter was canceled and one fatality was confirmed from the scene to dispatch.
Neglected dogs taken to Washington County adoption center
Lucky Puppy Dog Rescue in Washington County welcomed 16 surrendered dogs, after responding to a plea for help from a home in Salem, involving over 20 neglected dogs and puppies.
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
Police searching for NH man accused of beating 5-month-old puppy to death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester are searching for a man who allegedly beat a pit bull puppy to death. William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire is wanted for animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence, according to authorities. Manchester Police say they received a report of animal...
NH auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday. A Merrimack County Superior Court judge approved the settlement, which recognizes that there...
Support For Raymond Family After Fire Claims Their Home
— 2nd Update: The Bernardston Fire Department was dispatched to 178 Turners Falls Road for a structure fire at 5:30 p.m. When the first unit arrived on scene they found heavy fire which prompted a second alarm. After hours of work to bring down the fire, the home was deemed a “total loss.” The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.”. New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week. Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release. The single-vehicle...
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
