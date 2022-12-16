ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo LIVE!

Longtime San Angelo T-Shirt Shop Is Now for Sale

SAN ANGELO, TX – A longtime San Angelo t-shirt shop has announced that the business is now of sale. According to the owner of Best Texas Tees Phil Skinner, the print ship is currently for sale as a turn key business. "After 18 years in business, we have decided...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodfellow AFB Squadron Rips Off the Angry Cactus On Purpose

SAN ANGELO, TX — The iconic plastic cactus that adorns the top of the Angry Cactus West Texas Bar and Grill, 1 W. Concho Ave., became more infamous this week when a squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base incorporated it into their version of a “kraken.”. Supporters of...
SAN ANGELO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’

The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Lake View Mourns Loss of Beloved Longtime YMCA Football Coach

SAN ANGELO, TX – Citizens across San Angelo are mourning the loss of a longtime YMCA football coach recently. Daniel Martinez has been a football coach for San Angelo YMCA program for over 30 years. During that time he not only taught the kids from the Northside the game of football but was a father figure to many.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem

Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Potty-mouthed San Angelo Man Arrested After Shooting Ex's Vehicle

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man arrested last week after discharging his weapon into his ex-girlfriend's vehicle. According to court documents, on December 11, 2022, a San Angelo Police Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of North Main Street regarding a criminal mischief call. The officer made contact with the victim who told the officer that she was out with friends when the defendant, identified as Santana Garcia, began calling her repeatedly.
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

