The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO