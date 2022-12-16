Read full article on original website
Resolve To Start Your Diet After San Angelo’s Tamale Fest
Everyone will be thinking about New Year's Resolutions as soon as January First hits. If you'll be resolving to lose weight though, hold off. San Angelo's Tamale Fest is on Saturday, January 7th. Not to brag or anything, but I think I would have zero problems winning a tamale-eating contest....
Honoring those we loved & lost in San Angelo during Christmas
Located at coordinates 31.39033°N, 100.53102°W, hikers, bicyclists and runners can find a single scraggly cedar bush in the west Texas terrain, glittering with ornaments and a red ribbon.
The Blue Santa Event: Another Reason To Love San Angelo
It is easy to become distracted by the bad things in communities like San Angelo daily. There are tragedies and victims that can cause us all to question what is happening to humanity. Then, there are the singular events, where many hard-working people come together to bring goodness and joy....
What to do in San Angelo: December 19 through 25
T-minus six days until Christmas! Check out what is happening in San Angelo the week of Christmas:
Longtime San Angelo T-Shirt Shop Is Now for Sale
SAN ANGELO, TX – A longtime San Angelo t-shirt shop has announced that the business is now of sale. According to the owner of Best Texas Tees Phil Skinner, the print ship is currently for sale as a turn key business. "After 18 years in business, we have decided...
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
Goodfellow AFB Squadron Rips Off the Angry Cactus On Purpose
SAN ANGELO, TX — The iconic plastic cactus that adorns the top of the Angry Cactus West Texas Bar and Grill, 1 W. Concho Ave., became more infamous this week when a squadron at Goodfellow Air Force Base incorporated it into their version of a “kraken.”. Supporters of...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
TGC Sheriff: Correctional officer dies after sudden medical event
The Tom Green County Detention Facility shared on Facebook that Miller had an infectious smile, an incredible work ethic and endless impractical jokes.
San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’
The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
San Angelo Police: Crash Near Central High School Shuts Down Houston Harte
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police and Firefighters were dispatched to a major crash on the Houston Harte Expressway around 6:15 p.m. Monday. According to reports, all traffic on Houston Harte near CHS was blocked and police shut down the westbound lanes of the freeway. The major crash with...
Lake View Mourns Loss of Beloved Longtime YMCA Football Coach
SAN ANGELO, TX – Citizens across San Angelo are mourning the loss of a longtime YMCA football coach recently. Daniel Martinez has been a football coach for San Angelo YMCA program for over 30 years. During that time he not only taught the kids from the Northside the game of football but was a father figure to many.
VIDEO: WB on West Houston Harte shut down due to major crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:33 p.m. Monday, warning drivers to avoid westbound on West Houston Harte by Central High School due to a motor vehicle collision. Current westbound traffic is being diverted to the Jefferson and North Van Buren exit while the collision is being […]
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
Booking Report: No Elizabeth, the Devil's Lettuce Doesn't Count as 'Boughs of Holly'...
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked five individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana. 44-year-old Lisa Gorski was arrested early Sunday morning by San Angelo Police for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem
Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Potty-mouthed San Angelo Man Arrested After Shooting Ex's Vehicle
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man arrested last week after discharging his weapon into his ex-girlfriend's vehicle. According to court documents, on December 11, 2022, a San Angelo Police Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of North Main Street regarding a criminal mischief call. The officer made contact with the victim who told the officer that she was out with friends when the defendant, identified as Santana Garcia, began calling her repeatedly.
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Here Are 7 San Angelo Christmas Events This Week!
San Angelo knows how to celebrate Christmas in a big way!! Here are seven Christmas Events going on in San Angelo this week...Enjoy!!. Angelo Civic Theatre – "White Christmas" NOW – DEC 18th. This is the last weekend of Angelo Civic Theatre’s production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”...
Aggravated Robbery & Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked seven individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 39-year-old Antonia Martinez was arrested Monday night by San Angelo Police for...
