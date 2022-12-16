ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.5 The Rock

San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem

Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Here Are 7 San Angelo Christmas Events This Week!

San Angelo knows how to celebrate Christmas in a big way!! Here are seven Christmas Events going on in San Angelo this week...Enjoy!!. Angelo Civic Theatre – "White Christmas" NOW – DEC 18th. This is the last weekend of Angelo Civic Theatre’s production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”...
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy