The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio has submitted a pair of applications for funding to make upgrades to two inmate pods, that’s according to officials. Both upgrades would improve security and make the pods safer for staff and create a better work environment within the 32-year-old regional jail. The facility, in rural Stryker, houses inmates from Williams, Defiance, Henry, Fulton and Lucas counties, along with those from other entities on a contractual basis. Inmate security status’ range from minimum to maximum. CCNO has made one application for $4.7 million dollars to fund an upgrade to include new locks, sinks, toilets and other items in each of the 48 cells of C-Unit, which consists of 32 individual cells and 16 double-bunked cells. The 48 cells in C-Unit are so-called “dry” cells because they lack running water inside the cells. They were built that way when the prison opened in July 1990.

STRYKER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO