thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Sets Date For Organizational Meeting
The Bryan Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, December 12th. The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance before moving on to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on November 21st.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Schools Seeking Community Members To Serve As Liaisons For Finance Committee
The Wauseon Exempted Village School District Board of Education is advertising for three Community Liaisons to the newly formed district Finance Committee. Members include Mr. Curt Crew, board member; Mr. Larry Zimmerman Jr., board member; Mr. John Kahmann, Treasurer and Mr. Troy Armstrong, Superintendent. The committee’s purpose is to be...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Approves Admission Prices For Next Year’s Fair
NEW ATTRACTIONS … Director Toby Fenicle brought before the fair board two areas, a performance band and a potential horse pull, that were put into new business discussions and became a part of next year's Williams County Fair schedule. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Williams County Fair Board...
thevillagereporter.com
BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Linda Muehlfeld Resigns After 22 Years Of Service
TAKING OVER AS MAYOR … Blakeslee Clerk Courtny Osborn, left, swears in Cody Reynolds as he becomes the new mayor of Blakeslee. Reynolds will begin his mayoral duties on January 1, 2023. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Blakeslee Village Council met on December 14. The meeting began with roll...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Discuss Possible New License Plate Fee; Welcome Newest Port Authority Member
PORT AUTHORITY OATH TAKEN … Stacy Lillard was sworn in to be on the Williams County Port Authority Board at the December 15, 2022 Williams County Commissioners meeting. Present for the swearing in were Commissioners Brian Davis and Lew Hilkert, clerk Anne Retcher, in-coming Commissioner Bart Westfall who had stepped off the Port Authority the night before, and Port Authority Board members Dawn Fitzcharles, Bill Martin, Sean Rupp and Dave Newcomer. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Holds 2nd Annual Ice Sculpting Event
ICE CREATIONS … Four carvers from Ice Creations in Napoleon made 32 sculptures for the 2-day event. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) On Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, Wauseon was transformed into a winter wonderland while residents were treated to ice carving demonstrations at 32 various locations in the downtown area and on Shoop Avenue.
Local schools to release students early for Christmas break
LIMA — Students in the Lima City Schools will be released early from school Tuesday. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The release times for individual city schools are as follows: 12:45 p.m. — North Middle School and West Middle School; 1:15 p.m. — Lima Senior High School, Alternative School and South Science and Technology Magnet School; 1:30 p.m. — Liberty Arts Magnet School, Freedom Elementary School and Independence Elementary School; 1:45 p.m. — Heritage Elementary School and Unity Elementary School. Preschool will be released at 1 p.m. at Independence and Freedom and 1:15 p.m. at Heritage and Unity. There will be no afternoon preschool.
thevillagereporter.com
$3.6 Million Coming Back To Area Co-Op Members Over The Holidays Via Capital Credits
PAULDING, BRYAN, & MALINTA, OH — If you are a member of a co-op, make sure to check your electric bill this month! Member-owners of Paulding-based Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC), Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC), and Malinta-based Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative (Tricounty) will see a lower electric bill around the holidays due to capital credits retirements.
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
thevillagereporter.com
Carol VanArsdalen (1938-2022)
Carol Jean VanArsdalen, 83, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the care of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. Carol was born December 27, 1938, daughter of the late Carl and Esther Gable. She was a 1956 graduate of Hilltop High School. Carol was known by...
thevillagereporter.com
Flu Cases On The Rise In Williams County
Montpelier, OH – Flu season is here, and Ohio is experiencing higher than normal rates of people infected and hospitalized by the flu this year. In Williams County, flu cases are also on the rise. Flu cases spreading rapidly in the community can overwhelm both local and regional hospitals....
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
themirrornewspaper.com
Monclova Plans, Projects Set For 2023 And Beyond
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — For longtime residents, the changes in Monclova Township over the past few decades have been significant – new housing developments, businesses and park improvements, to name a few. With construction of a new I-475/US 20A interchange, a possible sewer line through...
WTOL-TV
Red Robin construction at Rossford shopping center starting spring 2023
Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon shared site plans for the currently empty lot at 9854 Olde, U.S. 20. He said it's part of an "economic development renaissance."
thevillagereporter.com
Historic Lyons Business Says Goodbye
ORIGINAL SITE … Pictured here is the original Lyons Oil Company before the company moved to its present location. (PHOTO PROVIDED) Doyle Welding in Lyons has said its goodbyes and shut its doors. The business got its start in 1938 as Lyons Oil Company. That is a total of...
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Safe Communities Reminds Drivers: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving
Montpelier, OH – The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but it is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to drunk driving. Unfortunately, every holiday season, lives are lost due to impaired drivers. The holiday season is one of the busiest times on America’s roads.
wbnowqct.com
Upgrades Wanted At CCNO
The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio has submitted a pair of applications for funding to make upgrades to two inmate pods, that’s according to officials. Both upgrades would improve security and make the pods safer for staff and create a better work environment within the 32-year-old regional jail. The facility, in rural Stryker, houses inmates from Williams, Defiance, Henry, Fulton and Lucas counties, along with those from other entities on a contractual basis. Inmate security status’ range from minimum to maximum. CCNO has made one application for $4.7 million dollars to fund an upgrade to include new locks, sinks, toilets and other items in each of the 48 cells of C-Unit, which consists of 32 individual cells and 16 double-bunked cells. The 48 cells in C-Unit are so-called “dry” cells because they lack running water inside the cells. They were built that way when the prison opened in July 1990.
WANE-TV
Visitor restrictions back at Parkview hospitals due to spread of virus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview has restrictions in place for hospital visitors due to a spread of respiratory virus activity in the area, the health system said Monday. The restrictions – which Parkview said are temporary – include preventing any visitors under the age of 12, and any visitors with flu symptoms. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Patients can have up to two visitors at a time.
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
