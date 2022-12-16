After starting in August, Franklin County’s six new school resource officers have officially completed their first semester of service. The state grant that provided the funding for the six new SRO positions in Franklin County Public Schools required the SROs to have a certain number of years of law enforcement experience. To comply with that requirement, Overton brought a new hire on board and pulled five of his existing officers to fill the six SRO positions. Adding the positions allowed the division to cover its elementary schools with SROs, with each officer covering two different elementary schools.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO