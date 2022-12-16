NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people were injured in a wreck on I-49 early Sunday morning (Dec. 18). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-49 N near mile marker 128 just south of the Cypress exit. While first responders were on the scene, dispatch began getting more 911 calls that another wreck happened while a car was headed north on I-49 and crashed into the wreckage.

