Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Oakhill beats Peabody on a buzzer beater to extend win streak
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Oakhill Rams squeezed past the Peabody Warhorses in a one-point victory on Dec. 20. Peabody got off to a strong start in the game, but things started to slip away in the second half. The Rams would go on to win the game on a buzzer-beater, 58-57.
kalb.com
Season of Giving: LSUA basketball hopes for a season of wins this Christmas
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball has started the season off by winning their first eight out of 12 games. They have averaged over 80 points a game and are undefeated at home. All four of their losses came on the road this season. So with Santa...
kalb.com
APD looking for missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK). She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.
kalb.com
Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”. We asked Superintendent Jeff...
kalb.com
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially if you have been down Versailles Blvd in Alexandria recently. For decades, people in Central Louisiana have enjoyed the fantastic Christmas light displays created in the yard of Jackie and Walter Monkhouse, the owners and operators of Magic Christmas.
kalb.com
Natchitoches cold weather warning
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public of upcoming inclement weather. Starting Thursday, Dec. 22, the City of Natchitoches will be experiencing freezing temperatures. Residents are encouraged to winterize their homes, bring pets indoors and check on the elderly residents in and around their neighborhood. For tips on winterizing your home visit Winter (weather.gov).
kalb.com
5 injured in early morning rollover crash in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people were injured in a wreck on I-49 early Sunday morning (Dec. 18). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-49 N near mile marker 128 just south of the Cypress exit. While first responders were on the scene, dispatch began getting more 911 calls that another wreck happened while a car was headed north on I-49 and crashed into the wreckage.
kalb.com
Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
kalb.com
Vernon Parish man arrested to failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish. James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit...
kalb.com
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he’d ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
kalb.com
Assistant Chief Eric Hilton - Woodworth Fire Department
State workers’ $2B pharmacy contract could impact where you get your prescriptions filled. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, over 200,000 state workers under the Office of Group Benefits could see a change in where they go to fill their prescriptions and get vaccines. Fort Polk Master Sergeant files suit against...
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde inmates serve the community while serving time
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Offenders go to prison to pay their debt to society. But, at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, the offenders have found a unique way to serve the community while they serve their time. About 25 low-risk inmates at the prison presented gifts to over...
kalb.com
Fort Polk Master Sergeant files suit against Biden Administration over denial of religious exemption for Army vaccine mandate
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Dec. 19, the Pelican Center for Justice filed suit against the Biden Administration in the Western District of Louisiana. The suit was filed on behalf of Master Sergeant Robert W. Galey, Jr. and seeks an injunction against the administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the United States Army.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office shares burglary, theft prevention tips
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - Millions of packages will be delivered this Christmas season. Every year, thousands of people have a blue holiday after their gifts are stolen. A common time of year for stolen packages, home invasions, and burglaries in general. The holiday season is a time when people must be especially vigilant about protecting their homes and belongings from thieves.
Comments / 0