Read full article on original website
Maureen Howard
5d ago
Ridiculous to say APN s do not have “clinical judgement”. Look at data from New York comparing outcomes. They practice holistically and refer when unsure. They are qualified and much needed healthcare professional.
Reply(1)
2
Related
NJ Spotlight News: December 20, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. The measure adds strict concealed-carry rules. Fulop touts downward crime trend, pushes for review of bail reform. Jersey City mayor: Decline...
Teaching troubles: Worrisome signs in NJ and possible solutions
An NJ Spotlight roundtable addressed the growing shortage of teachers and possible fixes for it. The teaching profession in New Jersey is embattled, bringing about a teacher shortage many believe may become severe. Data shows that many teachers are exiting the field, others are experiencing burnout and fewer people are pursuing teaching as a career in the first place.
N.J. reports 2,207 COVID cases, 28 deaths — the highest single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,207 COVID-19 cases and 28 confirmed deaths on Tuesday. That’s the highest number of fatalities reported on a single day since Feb. 16, when the state reported 35 deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,965, up 3% from a...
followsouthjersey.com
NJ Department Of Human Services Expands SNAP Navigator Program
SOUTH JERSEY — The NJ Department of Human Services has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced recently. SNAP Navigators can help answer questions...
More ‘navigators’ help people apply for SNAP benefits
They’re part of a state initiative to give more help to applicants. Community advocates are applauding New Jersey’s initiative to provide more assistance to people applying to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP. There are now “navigators” in all 21 counties who can help people seeking benefits to successfully complete the application process.
New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling
New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights.
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com
The Aftereffects of a Criminal Conviction in New Jersey
Criminal Convictions Have Lasting Impacts on Your Life. A criminal conviction on your record has a long-lasting effect on a person’s life. The immediate consequences are clear. People may have to obtain counsel to help them navigate criminal proceedings. They may have to prepare for trial or plead. This may result in a conviction, jail time, and fines. Once that criminal process is over, the sentence is served, and fines paid, the conviction still affects a person’s life. Below we discuss some ramifications of a conviction in New Jersey.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Government Technology
Jersey Shore Should Get Ready for Climate Change
(TNS) - On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County last week, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate with...
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
Bills to toughen penalties against car thieves advance, despite objections
The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced eight bills largely aimed at expanding penalties for car theft, despite social justice reformers' concerns. The post Bills to toughen penalties against car thieves advance, despite objections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Warehouse ‘sprawl’ prompted pushback in 2022
Lawmakers stepped up efforts to curb surging industry, but growth remains strong. New Jersey’s warehouse sprawl came under attack from state officials, lawmakers and community groups in 2022, but strong industry growth and cash-hungry towns are likely to ensure that the boom continues well into 2023. For the first...
Op-Ed: Turnpike expansion would cut congestion, boost NJ economy
The proposed expansion would replace decades-old structures, improve residents’ quality of life and the state’s economic well-being. The proposed expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike from the Hudson County extension to the Holland Tunnel is a commonsense project that will reduce the traffic congestion that overwhelms this portion of the road, while giving a shot in the arm to New Jersey’s economy.
N.J. Turnpike agrees to pay billions to help fund the Gateway Tunnel
New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners approved a landmark funding agreement Tuesday to make billions of dollars in annual loan payments to help finance New Jersey’s share of the Gateway Hudson River rail tunnel project. Under the unanimously approved agreement, the state treasurer will make an annual $124 million loan...
Jersey Dems continue to block investigation into Phil Murphy’s pandemic response
TRENTON, NJ – Democrats in the New Jersey Senate are once again blocking an investigation into how Governor Phil Murphy handled the state’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses were shut down, schools were closed and senior living homes became ground zero for the pandemic’s spread. Hundreds of aging veterans in New Jeresey’s veteran homes perished. Democrats are once again blocking the truth from being told to the people of New Jersey. Senator Joe Pennacchio today implored his Democratic colleagues once again to act on legislation that would convene a special committee with subpoena power to investigate the Executive The post Jersey Dems continue to block investigation into Phil Murphy’s pandemic response appeared first on Shore News Network.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Jersey
New Jersey isn’t one of the coldest places in the United States, but that still doesn’t mean it gets downright freezing during certain points of the year! The state is located in the northeastern portion of the United States and is primarily influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which it borders. Today, we’re going to look at the weather in New Jersey, particularly the coldest place and the coldest recorded temperature. It may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report
TRENTON, NJ – A report by the University of Denver says when it comes to the financial state of all 50 states in America, New Jersey is the worst of the worst. The Garden State ranks dead last. The report is the university’s 13th annual “Truth in Accounting” report by a neutral and non-partisan research group. “Government reports are lengthy, cumbersome, and sometimes misleading documents. At Truth in Accounting (TIA), we believe that taxpayers and citizens deserve easy-to-understand, truthful, and transparent financial information from their governments,” the University said. New Jersey was actually named the #1 sinkhole state by the The post Financially, New Jersey is the worst of the worst according to report appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s bear hunt is over
After a four-day extension, the black bear hunt is officially over in New Jersey. In total, 114 bears were killed, according to state data. The state’s goal was to harvest 20% of the bear population. In the end, the hunt yielded a 7% harvest rate, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 4