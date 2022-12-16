Read full article on original website
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to a joint session of Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. The highly sensitive...
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released by House investigators as soon as Wednesday will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
Readers should know about columnist
I understand the purpose of the opinion page, and I am a died-in-the-wool supporter of our constitutional right to free speech, however, the truth and the whole truth is very important. Oliver North commenting on a prisoner trade without full disclosure of his role in an illegal guns for terrorists...
Britain Strikes
Don't get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike. Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain are staging a one-day strike, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk. The government is telling people not to play contact sports, take unnecessary car trips or get drunk in order to reduce their risk of needing an ambulance on Wednesday. Unions have pledged to respond to life-threatening calls, but officials say they can't guarantee everyone who needs an ambulance will get one. Health care staff are seeking big raises in the face of decades-high inflation. But the government is refusing to budge, saying double-digit public sector raises would drive inflation even higher.
Israel to hold remains of deceased Palestinian prisoner
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's defense minister said Wednesday that the remains of a Palestinian prisoner who died a day earlier from lung cancer would not be released for burial. Benny Gantz’s office said the body of Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade,...
AP News Summary at 12:52 p.m. EST
Zelenskyy in US to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages. WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress. The visit is intended to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders. A U.S. official confirms that a U.S. Air Force jet carrying the Ukrainian leader landed at Joint Base Andrews, just outside the capital. The trip is Zelenskyy's first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine. And the Pentagon is sending Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.
Ukraine-Russia War-The Hunted-Portraits
The Hunted: These are the Ukrainians Russia wanted to find. One was asked to be an informant for Russia. Another’s 16-year-old son was abducted as leverage. A third is still in Russian custody. All were among the prominent Ukrainian politicians, journalists, pastors and more who ended up on Russian lists for abduction, in an effort to strip Ukraine of its leaders.
