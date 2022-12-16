ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of the Week: Frosty Morning, Meteor Shower, Surfing Santa

By Alan Taylor
 5 days ago

Alan Taylor

12:30 AM ET

Lithuanian pianist Darius Majintas plays music by the Ukrainian composer Valentin Sylvestrov near a monument on the Kremyanets mountain in Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on December 13, 2022. # Sergey Bobok / AFP / Getty
The performer Salmo crowd-surfs at Mediolanum Forum in Milan, Italy, on December 12, 2022. # Francesco Prandoni / Getty
Brazilian surfer Paulo Guido surfs the Doce River while wearing a Christmas outfit in Governador Valadares, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on December 10, 2022. # Douglas Magno / AFP / Getty
More than 300 skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday characters took part in the Santa Sunday fundraiser event at Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine, on December 11, 2022. # Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty
A view of a square decorated for the Salerno Luci d'Artista 2022–23 event in Salerno, Italy, on December 9, 2022. # Ivan Romano / Getty
A person builds a snowman in a park in London, England, on December 12, 2022. # Toby Melville / Reuters
Children build a snowman on December 10, 2022, in Northwich, England. # Christopher Furlong / Getty
Isaac, the son of Morocco's Yassine Bounou, plays on the pitch after the World Cup match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on December 10, 2022. # Carl Recine / Reuters
Fans of Argentina celebrate while watching the live broadcast of the World Cup semifinal between Argentina and Croatia at the Francisco Seeber square in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 13, 2022. # Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP / Getty
The sun rises over the frozen trees of the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, on a cold morning, December 13, 2022. # Michael Probst / AP
A frozen rosebud, photographed in Lavau-sur-Loire, France. on December 10, 2022. # Loic Venance / AFP / Getty
A fox crosses a snow-covered street in Muswell Hill in London, England, on December 12, 2022. # Dave J Hogan / Getty
This aerial view shows Venezuelan state workers removing containers at the "Tiendita" international bridge on the border between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, on December 14, 2022. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on December 12 that his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, 2023, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbors reestablishing diplomatic ties.
Migrants traveling in a caravan of more than a thousand people from countries such as Nicaragua, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic cross the Rio Grande river to ask for political asylum in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 11, 2022.
Smoke and steam rise from houses and buildings in central Prague at sunrise on December 13, 2022, on a cold morning in the Czech capital. # Michal Cizek / AFP / Getty
The Forth Bridge is engulfed by mist on one of the coldest days of the year, on December 12, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. # Ken Jack / Getty
Syrians line up to fills their tanks outside a gas station in an area controlled by jihadists of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which controls much of northwestern Syria, on December 15, 2022, in the country's Idlib province. Syria's civil war, which has killed nearly half a million people, has fragmented the country and caused economic collapse. Ninety percent of the population now lives below the poverty line, and 12.4 million people are food insecure, according to the UN.
Emergency crews work to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, following a leak at the Keystone pipeline operated by TC Energy in rural Washington County, Kansas, on December 9, 2022. # Drone Base / Reuters
Destruction is seen after a tornado tore through Killona, Louisiana, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, in St. James Parish, on December 14, 2022. # Gerald Herbert / AP
A man carries a plastic drum that he salvaged from his damaged fishing boat following Cyclone Mandous in Chennai, India, on December 10, 2022. # Reuters
Bells lie in a pile of debris from a destroyed Orthodox church, amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Bohorodychne, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on December 8, 2022. # Reuters
Workers give final touches to a large statue of the guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj ahead of his centenary celebrations, at a festival ground on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, on December 10, 2022. # Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty
Workers begin to move the bronze statue of Confederate General A. P. Hill onto a flatbed truck on December 12, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia. The city of Richmond—the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War—removed the statue, its last city-owned Confederate statue, on Monday, more than two years after it began to purge itself of what many saw as painful symbols of racial oppression.

Queensland Museum Network paleontologists, led by Dr. Espen Knutsen, pose for a picture at the site where they claim to have unearthed fossils of a 100-million-year-old long-necked marine reptile, in Mckinlay, Queensland, Australia. # Queensland Museum / Reuters
Officials and a surfer look at a dead beached whale on Rockaway Beach in the Queens borough of New York City on December 13, 2022. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the 23-foot sperm whale to be beached. # Bryan Bedder / Getty
A man takes to the air after hitting a ramp while sledding in Alexandra Park on December 12, 2022, in London, England. # Leon Neal / Getty
A man walks on the dunes in Al Wakrah, south of Doha, Qatar, on December 12, 2022. # Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP / Getty
A girl cries while taking photos with Santa Claus at the King of Prussia Mall on December 11, 2022, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. # Mark Makela / Getty
A girl wearing a crown of candles leads other participants in the Saint Lucia celebration procession, near the Swedish Theological Institute in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2022, to celebrate the Christian feast of Saint Lucy's Day. # Menahem Kahana / AFP / Getty
An upside-down view of a circus performer at Casa Circo Frenesi, in Fusagasuga, Colombia, on November 12, 2022. Photograph released on December 13, 2022. # Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency / Getty
A person takes a photo of a tiny snowman during snowfall in London on December 11, 2022. # Rasid Necati Aslim / Anadolu Agency / Getty
NASA's Orion Capsule splashes down after a successful uncrewed Artemis I Moon Mission on December 11, 2022, seen from aboard the U.S.S. Portland in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. The 26-day mission took the Orion spacecraft around the moon and back, completing a historic test flight that coincided with the 50th anniversary of the landing of Apollo 17 on the moon, the last time NASA astronauts walked there.

The Atlantic

