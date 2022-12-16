Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests
An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
WCJB
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center. The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange. “This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people...
Little Road Repaving Work Begins January 3 In Hudson
HUDSON, Fla. – Drivers who use Little Road, between Hudson Avenue and Denton Avenue in Hudson, should be prepared for overnight lane closures beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023, through late February 2023. Crews will be on-site as part of the Little Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project,
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
villages-news.com
FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466
The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue...
Pasco subdivision finally gets paved road after it abruptly ended before reaching 11 homes
A Pasco County community has a new road for the holidays after they called Better Call Behnken.
Citrus County Chronicle
The Other Guy l Citrus officials have a golden chance in front of them
Christmas came early for Citrus County on Thursday when transportation officials delivered the news: It is fully funding the completion of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 from State Road 44. It’s a big win for government officials and civic leaders who’ve been pushing for years to get state leaders...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando commission rejects storage facility near County Line Road
BROOKSVILLE — Residents of the communities north of County Line Road and Linden Drive came out in force and left happy after county commissioners unanimously turned down another storage unit facility on Dec. 13. Even so, a commercial property such as a gas station or convenience store could be...
villages-news.com
Fatal accident shuts down traffic at County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard
A fatal accident Monday night shut down the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Details of the accident were not immediately available. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene overnight as the trooper completed his investigation.
When will trash be collected for Christmas and New Year's?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday trash schedule can be hard to keep track of and with Christmas Day and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, who knows when to put the trash can out on the curb?. All counties across the Tampa Bay area will not be...
Citrus County Chronicle
New Lecanto housing developments jump first hurdle
Two proposed large-scale housing developments survived their first hurdle last week by getting positive recommendations from the county’s Planning & Development Commission (PDC). Now it goes to county commissioners at their Jan. 24 meeting. That board is the final authority on the matter and can either uphold or deny...
Bay News 9
New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident voices concerns on waste and water
I am very concerned about the waste and water. I’m not sure where the waste is going, and we already have a reduced water meter size. Water for lawns is also restricted. Where does it end? I refuse to drink treated and reclaimed water. Don’t cut another tree.
ocala-news.com
Resident reminding Marion County seniors of new property tax exemption for 2023
Good news: the Marion County Board of County Commissioners adopted Amendment 11 this year. It’s an exemption for low income seniors who are over 65, have an income under $32,000, and have lived in their homes (valued under $250,000) for 25-plus years. Call the property tax office to get...
villages-news.com
Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways
In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
villages-news.com
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
WCJB
Marion County and city of Ocala did not agree on how to fund no-kill animal shelter in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County and Ocala city officials still have a ways to go to agree on how to fund a no-kill animal shelter. The county’s plan to charge the city 10% of their operating costs wasn’t met with enthusiasm by council members Tuesday night. Ocala...
click orlando
Fatal crash closes CR-466 in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A fatal crash prompted the closure of a roadway in The Villages. The wreck happened around 10 p.m. on County Road 466 near Buena Vista Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol said lanes of C.R. 466 were closed after the crash. Details about the wreck have...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints ousted judge who blocked teen’s abortion to new appeals district
A legal challenge the Florida Supreme Court rejected last week also claims the Judge doesn’t even live in the district. Back in August, Hillsborough County voters gave Judge Jared Smith the heave-ho less than a year after he made headlines for denying a teen access to an abortion, citing her grades.
