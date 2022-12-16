ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

villages-news.com

Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests

An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
villages-news.com

Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Other Guy l Citrus officials have a golden chance in front of them

Christmas came early for Citrus County on Thursday when transportation officials delivered the news: It is fully funding the completion of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 from State Road 44. It’s a big win for government officials and civic leaders who’ve been pushing for years to get state leaders...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Fatal accident shuts down traffic at County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard

A fatal accident Monday night shut down the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Details of the accident were not immediately available. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene overnight as the trooper completed his investigation.
Citrus County Chronicle

New Lecanto housing developments jump first hurdle

Two proposed large-scale housing developments survived their first hurdle last week by getting positive recommendations from the county’s Planning & Development Commission (PDC). Now it goes to county commissioners at their Jan. 24 meeting. That board is the final authority on the matter and can either uphold or deny...
Bay News 9

New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
MOUNT DORA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on waste and water

I am very concerned about the waste and water. I’m not sure where the waste is going, and we already have a reduced water meter size. Water for lawns is also restricted. Where does it end? I refuse to drink treated and reclaimed water. Don’t cut another tree.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways

In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital

A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

