Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
What's Happening: Dec. 23
In the Dec. 16 edition of the Riverland News, the proclamation gifts issued to outgoing members of the City Council were wrongly identified in photos. Valerie Hanchar and Louise Kenny received keys to the city, and Anita Williams received a plaque. Rainbow Springs Country Club Estates hosting cart parade. Rainbow...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Saturday, Dec. 17
A short time ago you published a list of group charities for Citrus County (Sunday, Dec. 11, Page C3, “The Gift of Giving!”). Unfortunately, I can’t find that list on your webpage. It would be nice if you could republish that list for those of us who like to give cash contributions this week before Christmas. Thank you.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills home demolished
After Citrus County government officials issued an emergency order last week to demolish a Beverly Hills rat-infested home, a private contractor was on site Tuesday knocking down the home at 14 Clifford Drive. Prior to demolishing the home, the county tented and fumigated the house to kill the hundreds of rodents and untold number of bugs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Academy of Environmental Science in danger of closing next school year
The Academy of Environmental Science (AES) in Crystal River, a beloved nonprofit charter school offering unique hands-on learning experiences for students interested in environmental sciences, is in need of financial assistance. As a nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school, all repairs and improvements to the building are the sole responsibility of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gloria Dumas Bishop retires after 35 years in education
Gloria Dumas Bishop, director of Withlacoochee Technical College in Inverness, is retiring this week after 35 years in education. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my career in education and take a lot of pride in the work I have done not only as a teacher but also as an administrator,” Bishop said.
Citrus County Chronicle
College of Central Florida in Citrus County awarded $13.4 million
The College of Central Florida was awarded $6.7 million in a matching fund grant to help expand the college’s health care and nursing programs at its Citrus County campus. The grant was awarded by the Florida Department of Education and funded by the Florida Legislature.
Citrus County Chronicle
New Lecanto housing developments jump first hurdle
Two proposed large-scale housing developments survived their first hurdle last week by getting positive recommendations from the county’s Planning & Development Commission (PDC). Now it goes to county commissioners at their Jan. 24 meeting. That board is the final authority on the matter and can either uphold or deny...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 6 to 13
Jessica Danielle LaBance, 40, Pensacola, arrested Dec. 6 for two counts of violation of probation. No bond. Christina Chesmore, 26, Homosassa, arrested Dec. 6 for domestic battery. No bond. Christopher Schultz Giles, 31, Hernando, arrested Dec. 6 for violation of probation. No bond. Julie Tramontano, 43, Dunnellon, arrested Dec. 6...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon teen dies in collision
A 19-year-old Dunnellon teen died Sunday night, Dec. 18, in a collision in the west Ocala area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling south on Northwest 80th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of 80th and U.S. 27 Alt. to a vehicle traveling westbound on 27.
Citrus County Chronicle
No. 3 Ohio State women rally in OT, beat USF in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Taylor Thierry made a driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime, and No. 3 Ohio State closed with an 8-0 run in the final minute of the extra period to rally past South Florida 88-86 in the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday. Cotie McMahon...
Comments / 0