Dartmouth, MA

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
SOMERVILLE, MA
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million

BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Revere man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

Daniel Torres of Revere is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Torres chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at Super Convenience Store...
REVERE, MA
Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
FALMOUTH, MA
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WEEI announces programming shuffle

If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
BOSTON, MA
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it

The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
BOSTON, MA
SouthCoast Beaches Could Erode as Area on Coastal Flood Watch

Beaches across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island may see "significant erosion" as the region is put on a coastal flood watch ahead of a storm expected later this week. That's according to the National Weather Service, which named Westport in particular as an area at risk of beach erosion Thursday to Friday.
WESTPORT, MA
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
Hires, promotions, and retirements at Abington Police

The Abington Police Department has made a number of personnel changes in recent weeks, including welcoming four new officers. Robert Gervasi, Ryan Francis, Sean Flannery, and Andrew Rezendes each graduated from the Northern Essex Community College police academy in October after six months of training. Police Chief David Del Papa...
ABINGTON, MA
Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement

(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Fairhaven, MA
