Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
nrinow.news
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million
BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
whdh.com
Revere man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
Daniel Torres of Revere is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Torres chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at Super Convenience Store...
Was the Money Spent to Light Fall River’s Braga Bridge Worth It?
In May, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts announced the completion of Phase One of the project to illuminate the Charles M. Braga Bridge that connects Fall River and Somerset along I-195 over the Taunton River. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation expects the project to be complete by the end of 2023.
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
whdh.com
Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
Sandwich Giants Are the Towering Tradition of a True Cape Cod Christmas
There’s a giant holiday tradition in the Cape Cod town of Sandwich that you may not have known about, but it’s about to become a big part of your annual festivities. All throughout the town, the Sandwich Giants stand tall over local homes and businesses, cheerily lighting up the night sky in unique and artistic ways.
New Bedford Welcomes Home Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey in Grand Fashion
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — The Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey – a ship that operated as a fishing, exploration, and immigration vessel during the 20th century – has finally returned home to New Bedford after a seven-year refurbishing in Boothbay, Maine. Docked at New Bedford State Pier, the schooner...
Massachusetts Town Takes Drastic Step to Fend Off Wild Coyotes
It seems the war between New Englanders and coyotes has reached its breaking point. In fact, the problem has gotten so bad that one Massachusetts town has decided to take matters into its own hands and hire some good old-fashioned coyote busters. As part of something that sounds like a...
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
WEEI announces programming shuffle
If Boston sports radio sounds a bit different to you in 2023, you’re not hearing things. WEEI recently announced that the Audacy-owned station will be shuffling and rotating its radio hosts in 2023. Starting in January, current afternoon host Christian Fauria will flip to middays with Andy Gresh to anchor a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. show.
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods In Providence, Rhode Island
If you are considering moving to this sprawling urban area in Rhode Island, keep reading to see the best neighborhoods we've picked based on real metrics.
SouthCoast Beaches Could Erode as Area on Coastal Flood Watch
Beaches across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island may see "significant erosion" as the region is put on a coastal flood watch ahead of a storm expected later this week. That's according to the National Weather Service, which named Westport in particular as an area at risk of beach erosion Thursday to Friday.
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
abingtonnews.org
Hires, promotions, and retirements at Abington Police
The Abington Police Department has made a number of personnel changes in recent weeks, including welcoming four new officers. Robert Gervasi, Ryan Francis, Sean Flannery, and Andrew Rezendes each graduated from the Northern Essex Community College police academy in October after six months of training. Police Chief David Del Papa...
soultracks.com
Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement
(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
