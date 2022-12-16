ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help

MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Historic basement bowling alley unearthed in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A construction project in central Phoenix has recently allowed a century-old piece of Valley history to be uncovered. "We knew it was there," Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian" said looking at a hole in downtown Phoenix. "We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New SR24 interchange could have big impact on town

The commute could get even quicker with yet another access point to State Route 24 now open to traffic. Construction crews have wrapped up their work and opened the newest connection to the expressway at Signal Butte Road. The new interchange could not only make rush hour traffic a little...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Woman killed in four-vehicle collision

Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Glendale firefighter loses cancer battle after 20 years with department

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale firefighter has lost his battle with cancer, the Phoenix Fire Department announced Monday. Mark Fowl, who joined Glendale Fire Department in 2002, was reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021. He “fought with everything he had to survive,” Phoenix Fire Department said.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year

The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. ASU partners with AeroGuard training center for pilot program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. AeroGuard is set to start training ASU students this coming...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy