fox10phoenix.com
Holiday vandalism leaves north Phoenix neighborhood feeling deflated
Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows two suspects jumping out of a van and destroying inflatable holiday decorations by slashing them. Dozens of inflatables were damaged as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
ABC 15 News
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
AZFamily
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash in Peoria with car full of Christmas presents
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family woke up to shocking news hearing their mom was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peoria just days before Christmas. The driver is still on the run. “That’s what hurts the most is not knowing if she was laying there alive. This person just drove off like she was just a piece of trash,” said Anthony Cortez, Nichole’s father.
Historic basement bowling alley unearthed in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — A construction project in central Phoenix has recently allowed a century-old piece of Valley history to be uncovered. "We knew it was there," Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian" said looking at a hole in downtown Phoenix. "We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix
A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
'It was a nightmare': Valley family reunited with father who spent months in Mexican prison for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It happens more often than you may think. Families driving south to Mexico for a fun vacation end up behind bars for accidentally bringing a firearm with them. That's what happened to Ira Beavers and his family. “This can absolutely destroy your life," says Francine Nicholson,...
Valley man seriously injured by less-lethal bean bags, AZ departments stop use
Multiple Arizona police agencies are permanently discontinuing their use of less-lethal bean bags and stun-bag shotguns.
Latest City of Phoenix bulk trash pickup dates for the end of 2022, 2023
As the City of Phoenix continues to deal with staffing issues and a backlog of late bulk trash pickups, the city has released the latest schedule for service.
East Valley Tribune
New SR24 interchange could have big impact on town
The commute could get even quicker with yet another access point to State Route 24 now open to traffic. Construction crews have wrapped up their work and opened the newest connection to the expressway at Signal Butte Road. The new interchange could not only make rush hour traffic a little...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle collision
Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
ABC 15 News
Glendale firefighter loses cancer battle after 20 years with department
GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale firefighter has lost his battle with cancer, the Phoenix Fire Department announced Monday. Mark Fowl, who joined Glendale Fire Department in 2002, was reportedly diagnosed with brain cancer in 2021. He “fought with everything he had to survive,” Phoenix Fire Department said.
AZFamily
Suspect accused of killing father looking at Christmas lights with family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix. Police say 19-year-old Isaish Joshua Nash was taken into custody in Mesa on Friday. On Dec. 8, Phoenix police were called out to a...
Buckeye home with holiday lights facing violations
This year the association, along with the law firm representing them, handed him a notice of violations for significant light and noise pollution.
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
AZFamily
Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year
The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. ASU partners with AeroGuard training center for pilot program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. AeroGuard is set to start training ASU students this coming...
realestatedaily-news.com
Liv Communities breaks ground on ground-breaking 55+ active adult living community in North Phoenix
PHOENIX, ARIZ. (Dec. 20, 2022) – Liv Communities, a seasoned provider of luxury apartment homes, recently broke ground on a ground-breaking 55+ age- qualified rental community in the Norterra area in North Phoenix. The upscale community, Liv+ Union Peak, 25400 N. 21st Ave., Phoenix, will boast 145 units and...
AZFamily
Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
ABC 15 News
Five injured after two-vehicle crash in Chandler near Dobson and Elliot
CHANDLER, AZ — Multiple people are injured and road closures are in place after a crash in Chandler near Dobson and Elliot roads. Emergency crews were called to Dobson Road and Shawnee Drive, south of Elliot Road, for a crash. Chander police say an Audi was northbound on Dobson...
AZFamily
Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
