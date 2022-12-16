Changes for Bandera road take a step forward, here's what you need to know

SAN ANTONIO - Several shelters along with San Antonio Animal Care Services held a mega adoption event this weekend to find homes for thousands of Texas pets. "We have so many pets that need homes. This was an opportunity to have an event in which not only did we shine a spotlight on those animals, but we also waived adoption fees in hopes that would encourage more people to come in more foot traffic. We guarantee that when people walk through the kennels, they're going to find somebody to fall in love with," said Lisa Norwood.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO