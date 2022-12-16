ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Changes for Bandera road take a step forward, here's what you need to know

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Emilio Sanchez
news4sanantonio.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Prep your home for the cold while gone on Holiday

Many people will be leaving this weekend for the Christmas holiday, but with extreme cold weather expected to move in on Thursday evening, is your home prepared?. To get your home prepped, Air & Plumbing Today's Matthew Perry says problems can begin when people do not winterize their home before the temperature drops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

HARD FREEZE WATCH: Arctic cold front will blast across San Antonio

Hard Freeze Watch Thursday Evening to Saturday Morning. Wind Chill Watch Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for the entire area. Mostly cloudy today turning partly sunny and will actually feel nice in the afternoon with a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s. It will also be a great day to get all your cold weather preps done around the house before the Arctic cold front arrives.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa

Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Animal Care Services slashes adoption fees to encourage pet placement

SAN ANTONIO - Several shelters along with San Antonio Animal Care Services held a mega adoption event this weekend to find homes for thousands of Texas pets. "We have so many pets that need homes. This was an opportunity to have an event in which not only did we shine a spotlight on those animals, but we also waived adoption fees in hopes that would encourage more people to come in more foot traffic. We guarantee that when people walk through the kennels, they're going to find somebody to fall in love with," said Lisa Norwood.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome

SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
news4sanantonio.com

Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe

Police say a 64-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his 1930's-model Ford coupe in a construction zone in Boerne Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10, just past the Hwy 46 overpass. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the side of the interstate bleeding from his head.
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Charities hoping to help families in need

Several San Antonio families are in need looking for some sort of assistance. "We are seeing a rise in basic needs in general," says Catholic Charities, "food, clothing, hygiene kits, new socks/undergarments. Many people are struggling at this time." Erica Benavides, Interim Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy