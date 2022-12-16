Changes for Bandera road take a step forward, here's what you need to know

Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Prep your home for the cold while gone on Holiday
Many people will be leaving this weekend for the Christmas holiday, but with extreme cold weather expected to move in on Thursday evening, is your home prepared?. To get your home prepped, Air & Plumbing Today's Matthew Perry says problems can begin when people do not winterize their home before the temperature drops.
news4sanantonio.com
HARD FREEZE WATCH: Arctic cold front will blast across San Antonio
Hard Freeze Watch Thursday Evening to Saturday Morning. Wind Chill Watch Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for the entire area. Mostly cloudy today turning partly sunny and will actually feel nice in the afternoon with a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s. It will also be a great day to get all your cold weather preps done around the house before the Arctic cold front arrives.
news4sanantonio.com
Medical examiner releases new report spotlighting a rise in homicides and suicides
The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office released a new report of deaths in San Antonio. Officials have now released their report from 2021, spotlighting a rise in homicides, suicides, and accidents here at home. According to the report, homicides increased by 19 percent from 2020 to 2021. Suicides went up...
news4sanantonio.com
New menu at Signature Restaurant inside the La Cantera Resort & Spa
Enjoy delicious dishes with a European influence in a warm, charming spot. Chef John Carpenter from Signature at the La Cantera Resort & Spa tells us about the new signature hour menu. Signature Restaurant at La Cantera Resort & Spa. 16401 La Cantera Parkway. Facebook: @SignatureSanAntonio. Instagram: @signaturesanantonio.
news4sanantonio.com
La Vernia, South San, Clemens, and Holy Cross players get their All-Star game jersey's
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Clemens' Jameer Dudley, Travion Smith, and Evan Tapp, HolyCross' Rudy Rodriguez, South San's Joseph Salinas, and La Vernia's Barrett Eddlemon as they will represent the Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Animal Care Services slashes adoption fees to encourage pet placement
SAN ANTONIO - Several shelters along with San Antonio Animal Care Services held a mega adoption event this weekend to find homes for thousands of Texas pets. "We have so many pets that need homes. This was an opportunity to have an event in which not only did we shine a spotlight on those animals, but we also waived adoption fees in hopes that would encourage more people to come in more foot traffic. We guarantee that when people walk through the kennels, they're going to find somebody to fall in love with," said Lisa Norwood.
news4sanantonio.com
Crystal's Cafe - known for their breakfast tacos - earns a perfect health inspection score
SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate winner has been serving the north Zarzamora community for nearly 30 years. They're known for their breakfast tacos, and lunch plates, and for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean. Welcome to Crystal’s Café open six days a week it gets started early. The...
news4sanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
news4sanantonio.com
'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome
SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
news4sanantonio.com
Several displaced after Monday morning apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged an apartment building on the Northeast Side of the city. It happened around 12:30 a.m. along Wurzbach near Rittiman Rd. Fire officials said several units were heavily damaged and several people were displaced. Arson investigators...
news4sanantonio.com
Santa Claus surprises hundreds of shelter pets with warm Christmas meal
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 dogs and cats at the San Antonio Humane Society enjoyed a warm holiday meal Tuesday morning. This is the seventh year that Pawderosa Ranch organizes this paw-some holiday feast to bring some extra joy to shelter pets this holiday season. Staff members, volunteers,...
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who ran over woman in a parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a suspect who ran over a woman in a parking lot. The incident happened at the 8700 block of Wurzbach at around 1:28 p.m. Police say that the woman was sitting on the ground in a parking lot when a vehicle was backing out of a parking space and ran over the woman.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
news4sanantonio.com
Man not wearing seatbelt ejected, killed after crashing his 1930s model Ford coupe
Police say a 64-year-old driver was killed after losing control of his 1930's-model Ford coupe in a construction zone in Boerne Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10, just past the Hwy 46 overpass. Upon arrival, deputies found a man lying on the side of the interstate bleeding from his head.
news4sanantonio.com
Young woman killed after being ejected from vehicle during 'horrific' rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person is dead after a rollover accident along the 151-ramp heading westbound from Loop 410. Officials were called to the scene Wednesday at approximately 2:35 a.m. for a rollover crash. According to police, a woman in her mid-20’s was ejected from her vehicle after...
news4sanantonio.com
Reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal 2009 shooting of local teen
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help finding the person who murdered a local teen. On December 19, 2009, Paul Deleon, 17, was shot and killed at the intersection of Fair Avenue and New Braunfels. According to investigators, someone in a white Nissan Frontier pickup shot at the car DeLeon...
news4sanantonio.com
Man pulls knife on ex-girlfriend during argument over a work luncheon, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio man is behind bars for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during an argument over her attending a work luncheon. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 26 as police say, Tommy Garcia, 25,...
news4sanantonio.com
Charities hoping to help families in need
Several San Antonio families are in need looking for some sort of assistance. "We are seeing a rise in basic needs in general," says Catholic Charities, "food, clothing, hygiene kits, new socks/undergarments. Many people are struggling at this time." Erica Benavides, Interim Executive Director of the Society of St. Vincent...
