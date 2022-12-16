Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere, Brillion and Xavier lead the way
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Christmas is on the way but before we open some presents from Santa Claus this weekend here's a look at this week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings:. 1. De Pere (5-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Brillion (7-0): Last week: No. 2. 3. Xavier...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah and Notre Dame hold the top two spots
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Christmas is on its way, but before Rudolph and his buddies travel the world helping deliver presents with Santa Claus, it's time for this week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings. Neenah and Notre Dme once again lead the way:. FOX 11 Top 11. 1....
Fox11online.com
HSGT: De Pere and Green Bay Southwest record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, De Pere thumped Kimberly 70-42 in a non-conference boys basketball game. Meanwhile, in the Fox River Classic Conference, Green Bay Southwest topped Manitowoc 71-44 in girls basketball. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Xavier and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday night in boys basketball Xavier defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 81-56 in non-conference action, while Neenah topped Bay Port 73-53 in gilrs non-conference play. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Wrightstown opens new post office
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) – After nearly two years, the village again has a post office. The former post office on Main Street closed in February, 2021. Since then, the closest post office for most residents was in Greenleaf. The new location, 450 High Street in the Plum Creek Plaza, opened...
Fox11online.com
Field House: Dec. 19, 2022
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- In need of some last minute game day goodies for tonight's football game? Kim Verheyden from Apricot Lane in Ashwaubenon joined Abby at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some great last minute grab and go game day items and Christmas gifts. Apricot Lane...
Fox11online.com
Some snow for Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field
We'll see increasing clouds today with a high of 21. We captured this picture of some snow falling early Monday at Lambeau. Light snow moves in tonight and could arrive during the Packers- Rams game. Kick-off temperature will be near 19 degrees and hold steady throughout the game. Expect an inch of snow in most spots by the time it wraps up early Tuesday morning.
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay moves final exams online ahead of Winter Storm Brooklyn
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is on the horizon, and with that, UW-Green Bay is already making changes to its end-of-term plans. UWGB announced Tuesday that it is shifting all final exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday online. The school said it hopes the advance notice will provide...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX floats over icy Shawano Lake
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Iced over Shawano Lake appears to have lured in some anglers. As SKYFOX soared over the winterscape, several ice shanties set up on shop on the lake. According to Shawano Lake fishing reports, the ice is about 8 inches thick right now. If you plan to go...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay needs substitute crossing guards to meet winter demand
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay says it needs extra crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their walks to and from school. The need increases during the winter months as seasonal illnesses can impact the number of crossing guards available. “We need to build up the list for...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The first bit of Winter Storm Brooklyn moves in...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police Department welcomes seven new officers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Seven new officers were sworn into the Green Bay Police Department Monday. The ceremony was held Monday at Lambeau Field before the Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams. Two of the seven officers participated in the Green Bay Packers' Gameday Security Internship Program. They are:
Fox11online.com
NEW Zoo prepares for Winter Storm Brooklyn
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- There's lots to do before Winter Storm Brooklyn arrives in Northeast Wisconsin later Wednesday. And preparations are underway at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Carmen Murach shows us how the zoo is getting the animals ready for lots of snow, frigid temperatures and wind. She says most...
Fox11online.com
St. Vincent De Paul of Green Bay hosts Christmas party for the homeless
DE PERE (WLUK ) -- As people gather for the holidays, St. Vincent De Paul of Green Bay is giving back to those who don't have a place to call home. The organization held its first Christmas party for the homeless in the community. Christmas carols filled the air at...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna High School wishes students a 'Merry Mental Health'
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Mental health continues to be an issue schools are dealing with, and with the holidays coming up, it may be an even more pressing concern. "I think most of us tend to look at the holidays like it's fantastic, and we can't think of a better time during the year. But there are a good number of students and families that it is far from that," said Karla Miller-Flynn, Kaukauna High School Health Educator.
Fox11online.com
Ariens Nordic Center near Brillion prepares for grand opening with fresh snow
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Ariens Nordic Center, southeast of Brillion, is busy making snow. Workers at the park are preparing for cross-country skiing season and their grand opening next month. Atop a small hill at the 200-acre site, one of 14 snow making machines is working overtime. "Mother Nature...
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County crash closes northbound lanes of WIS 26
(WLUK) -- A portion of WIS 26 in Winnebago County is closed due to a crash. The northbound lanes of WIS 26 near County Z near Oshkosh are expected to be closed to traffic for about two hours. Drivers should avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Fox11online.com
Weiler Academy Offering European Salon & Spa Services
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa offers a variety of European style spa treatments in its spa and salon. Watch for more information. Weiler Academy is located at 3235 Riverside Dr. in Green Bay. Call (920) 288-2123 or visit their website at weileracademy.com to find out more information on everything they have to offer.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 32 dogs, puppies from southern breeding facilities
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen dogs rescued from a commercial breeding facility will be up for adoption soon. Last week, the Wisconsin Humane Society welcomed 32 dogs and puppies surrendered from breeding facilities across the south. WHS volunteers drove to Missouri to get the dogs and they...
Fox11online.com
Evers to host state budget listening session Tuesday in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers will be in Green Bay Tuesday to discuss his proposed budget as part of his "Doing the Right Thing" listening session tour. Evers will be joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez at 5:30 p.m. in the Brown County S.T.E.M. Innovation Center at UW-Green Bay.
