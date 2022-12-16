ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightstown, WI

Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere, Brillion and Xavier lead the way

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Christmas is on the way but before we open some presents from Santa Claus this weekend here's a look at this week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings:. 1. De Pere (5-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Brillion (7-0): Last week: No. 2. 3. Xavier...
DE PERE, WI
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah and Notre Dame hold the top two spots

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Christmas is on its way, but before Rudolph and his buddies travel the world helping deliver presents with Santa Claus, it's time for this week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings. Neenah and Notre Dme once again lead the way:. FOX 11 Top 11. 1....
NEENAH, WI
HSGT: De Pere and Green Bay Southwest record wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, De Pere thumped Kimberly 70-42 in a non-conference boys basketball game. Meanwhile, in the Fox River Classic Conference, Green Bay Southwest topped Manitowoc 71-44 in girls basketball. Click the video for highlights.
DE PERE, WI
HSGT: Xavier and Neenah post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday night in boys basketball Xavier defeated Fox Valley Lutheran 81-56 in non-conference action, while Neenah topped Bay Port 73-53 in gilrs non-conference play. Click the video for highlights.
NEENAH, WI
Wrightstown opens new post office

WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) – After nearly two years, the village again has a post office. The former post office on Main Street closed in February, 2021. Since then, the closest post office for most residents was in Greenleaf. The new location, 450 High Street in the Plum Creek Plaza, opened...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Field House: Dec. 19, 2022

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- In need of some last minute game day goodies for tonight's football game? Kim Verheyden from Apricot Lane in Ashwaubenon joined Abby at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some great last minute grab and go game day items and Christmas gifts. Apricot Lane...
APPLETON, WI
Some snow for Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field

We'll see increasing clouds today with a high of 21. We captured this picture of some snow falling early Monday at Lambeau. Light snow moves in tonight and could arrive during the Packers- Rams game. Kick-off temperature will be near 19 degrees and hold steady throughout the game. Expect an inch of snow in most spots by the time it wraps up early Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
UW-Green Bay moves final exams online ahead of Winter Storm Brooklyn

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Winter Storm Brooklyn is on the horizon, and with that, UW-Green Bay is already making changes to its end-of-term plans. UWGB announced Tuesday that it is shifting all final exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday online. The school said it hopes the advance notice will provide...
GREEN BAY, WI
SKYFOX floats over icy Shawano Lake

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Iced over Shawano Lake appears to have lured in some anglers. As SKYFOX soared over the winterscape, several ice shanties set up on shop on the lake. According to Shawano Lake fishing reports, the ice is about 8 inches thick right now. If you plan to go...
SHAWANO, WI
Green Bay needs substitute crossing guards to meet winter demand

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay says it needs extra crossing guards to help keep kids safe on their walks to and from school. The need increases during the winter months as seasonal illnesses can impact the number of crossing guards available. “We need to build up the list for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. The first bit of Winter Storm Brooklyn moves in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Green Bay Police Department welcomes seven new officers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Seven new officers were sworn into the Green Bay Police Department Monday. The ceremony was held Monday at Lambeau Field before the Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams. Two of the seven officers participated in the Green Bay Packers' Gameday Security Internship Program. They are:
GREEN BAY, WI
NEW Zoo prepares for Winter Storm Brooklyn

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- There's lots to do before Winter Storm Brooklyn arrives in Northeast Wisconsin later Wednesday. And preparations are underway at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Carmen Murach shows us how the zoo is getting the animals ready for lots of snow, frigid temperatures and wind. She says most...
SUAMICO, WI
Kaukauna High School wishes students a 'Merry Mental Health'

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Mental health continues to be an issue schools are dealing with, and with the holidays coming up, it may be an even more pressing concern. "I think most of us tend to look at the holidays like it's fantastic, and we can't think of a better time during the year. But there are a good number of students and families that it is far from that," said Karla Miller-Flynn, Kaukauna High School Health Educator.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Weiler Academy Offering European Salon & Spa Services

Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa offers a variety of European style spa treatments in its spa and salon. Watch for more information. Weiler Academy is located at 3235 Riverside Dr. in Green Bay. Call (920) 288-2123 or visit their website at weileracademy.com to find out more information on everything they have to offer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Evers to host state budget listening session Tuesday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers will be in Green Bay Tuesday to discuss his proposed budget as part of his "Doing the Right Thing" listening session tour. Evers will be joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez at 5:30 p.m. in the Brown County S.T.E.M. Innovation Center at UW-Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI

