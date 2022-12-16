Read full article on original website
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
Family of murdered Boone High student still searching for killers 4 years later
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 15-year-old Florida boy was shot and killed as he walked to school in Orlando four years ago. His family continues to wait for someone to be held responsible. "I haven’t heard from the investigators at all. It’s been maybe two years now; we haven’t heard anything,"...
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
Watch: Life-sized raptor terrifies kid at Universal Orlando in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Who wouldn't want to meet a dinosaur in real life? A nine-year-old boy seemed excited enough to meet one of the raptors at the Raptor Encounter at Universal's Island of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. But, that excitement quickly turned to terror after the lifelike raptor showed its teeth. Of course, the moment was recorded on video.
Mom who claimed she was robbed on I-4 was covering for drunk brother who beat her up: affidavit
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother who claimed she was attacked and robbed after pulling over on I-4 with her kids in the car reportedly made up the incident and was actually beaten up by her drunk brother, according to an Osceola County charging affidavit. William Rafferty, 25, is facing...
Missing woman from Sanford 'safe and sound,' police say
SANFORD, Fla. - A missing woman in Sanford, Florida, has been found "safe and sound," the Sanford Police Department said Monday. The 83-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday morning after she disappeared from a Walmart store on Rinehart Road, police said, adding that she also suffered from dementia. She...
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
Video: Dog rescued after getting trapped on top of I-275 overpass in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - A situation that could have ended in tragedy thankfully came to a peaceful conclusion thanks to the quick thinking of some animal control officers. According to Hillsborough County Animal Control, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday, after someone spotted the dog on the Interstate 275 overpass, over the Armenia Avenue exit.
2 bodies found inside Orlando home during welfare check, police say
Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood, just about a block west of N. Bumby Ave.
'I'm very sorry': Alleged driver who crashed into Orlando bar out of jail on bond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of driving while impaired and crashing into the Hideaway Bar in Orlando – a crash that injured four people – was released from jail on Monday afternoon after posting bond, and appeared to be remorseful over the alleged incident. "I can’t apologize...
Thieves crash SUV into Orlando GameStop store, steal gaming consoles, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for whoever crashed an SUV into an Orlando GameStop store and made off with a bunch of merchandise. Orlando police say this happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the store on E. Colonial Drive. The suspects reportedly crashed the SUV through the front door and stole more than $1,000 in gaming consoles and accessories.
Orlando GameStop burglary: Surveillance video shows suspects crash SUV into store
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police released new videos Tuesday in an effort to find the suspects accused of burglarizing a GameStop store in Orlando Monday morning. In the security footage provided by the Orlando Police Department, a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV can be seen being driven backward through the store's front glass.
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Jury selection begins for Ormond Beach 'Proud Boys' member
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man and self-proclaimed "Proud Boys" member accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs, of Ormond Beach, is being tried in Washington, D.C. after being arrested in Volusia County in January 2021. Biggs is facing several...
16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
4 injured after truck smashes into popular Orlando bar
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a truck crashed into a bar, Orlando police said. The owner told FOX 35 that the driver responsible had just left the bar and does not know how the incident happened. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers said...
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police
MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
Florida man accused of shooting driver during road rage incident arrested
OCALA, Fla. - A man suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage incident in Central Florida has been arrested. Ocala police arrested Marquis Browdy, 33. According to authorities, the incident between Browdy and the other driver happened on W State Road 40 near SW 60th Ave. in Ocala this week.
Investigators search for armed man accused of robbing Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of armed robbery of a gas station in the Ormond Beach area Monday night. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the masked suspect walked into the Chevron station on Ocean Shore Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.
