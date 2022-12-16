ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for whoever crashed an SUV into an Orlando GameStop store and made off with a bunch of merchandise. Orlando police say this happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the store on E. Colonial Drive. The suspects reportedly crashed the SUV through the front door and stole more than $1,000 in gaming consoles and accessories.

