Lake County, FL

Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
Watch: Life-sized raptor terrifies kid at Universal Orlando in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Who wouldn't want to meet a dinosaur in real life? A nine-year-old boy seemed excited enough to meet one of the raptors at the Raptor Encounter at Universal's Island of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. But, that excitement quickly turned to terror after the lifelike raptor showed its teeth. Of course, the moment was recorded on video.
Missing woman from Sanford 'safe and sound,' police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A missing woman in Sanford, Florida, has been found "safe and sound," the Sanford Police Department said Monday. The 83-year-old woman was reported missing on Monday morning after she disappeared from a Walmart store on Rinehart Road, police said, adding that she also suffered from dementia. She...
Thieves crash SUV into Orlando GameStop store, steal gaming consoles, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for whoever crashed an SUV into an Orlando GameStop store and made off with a bunch of merchandise. Orlando police say this happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the store on E. Colonial Drive. The suspects reportedly crashed the SUV through the front door and stole more than $1,000 in gaming consoles and accessories.
16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
4 injured after truck smashes into popular Orlando bar

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a truck crashed into a bar, Orlando police said. The owner told FOX 35 that the driver responsible had just left the bar and does not know how the incident happened. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers said...
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police

MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
Florida man accused of shooting driver during road rage incident arrested

OCALA, Fla. - A man suspected of shooting another driver during a road rage incident in Central Florida has been arrested. Ocala police arrested Marquis Browdy, 33. According to authorities, the incident between Browdy and the other driver happened on W State Road 40 near SW 60th Ave. in Ocala this week.
