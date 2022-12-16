ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Golden Knights: Knights slay Hawks in a 4-1 loss

By Breandan Rook
 5 days ago

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Joe touches on some big plays of the game, takes a call from a disappointed fan, and some thoughts on the game from Right Wing Taylor Raddysh, Head Coach Luke Richardson, and Defensemen Jake McCabe, and the three stars of the game.

The Blackhawks will take to the road Friday, December 16th against the Minnesota Wild. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 6:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Troy Murray on the call at 7:00pm.

