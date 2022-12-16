Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
fox35orlando.com
Family of murdered Boone High student still searching for killers 4 years later
A 15-year-old Florida boy was shot and killed as he walked to school in Orlando four years ago. The family of Alejandro Vargas Martinez continues to wait for someone to be held responsible.
WESH
Woman says she was attacked, robbed while pulled over on I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mother says she pulled over on Interstate 4 while going home to change her child’s diaper when another driver pulled up behind her. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said when she noticed the car, she started moving quickly to pack up, but the driver approached her before she could get back in the car.
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
4 teens arrested after allegedly shooting at people from car in Plant City
Four teens were arrested after allegedly shooting at people from a car in Plant City and injuring two last Friday, the Plant City Police Department said.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say
Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
fox35orlando.com
Mom who claimed she was robbed on I-4 was covering for drunk brother who beat her up: affidavit
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother who claimed she was attacked and robbed after pulling over on I-4 with her kids in the car reportedly made up the incident and was actually beaten up by her drunk brother, according to an Osceola County charging affidavit. William Rafferty, 25, is facing...
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
fox35orlando.com
2 found dead inside Orlando home in Colonialtown North neighborhood, police say
Orlando police officers were called to a home on Floral Dr. early Tuesday evening. Investigators said two people were found dead inside the residence in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood.
fox35orlando.com
'I'm very sorry': Alleged driver who crashed into Orlando bar out of jail on bond
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of driving while impaired and crashing into the Hideaway Bar in Orlando – a crash that injured four people – was released from jail on Monday afternoon after posting bond, and appeared to be remorseful over the alleged incident. "I can’t apologize...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
fox35orlando.com
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
fox35orlando.com
Police: Ex-boyfriend arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Melbourne, Florida, and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Colbert Circle near East University Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found...
fox35orlando.com
FWC identifies man accused of beating shark with hammer at Florida beach
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. A man seen on video appearing to beat a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach on Tuesday has been identified, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
fox35orlando.com
Woman dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, deputies say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Ballard Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person called 911 and reported someone had been shot. Officers found a woman, later identified as Brandi Jiles, 35, injured.
fox35orlando.com
SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police
MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
‘Their hands are tied’: 2 resign from committee to investigate Apopka firefighter’s on-duty death
APOPKA, Fla. — Two people have resigned from the safety committee meant to investigate the death of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran. At least one of those committee members says the pushback they received on their investigation gave him no choice but to step down. A trailer filled with sand...
fox35orlando.com
Driver accused of DUI after crashing truck into Orlando's Hideaway Bar, injuring 4: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The driver accused of crashing a truck into the popular, Hideaway Bar in Orlando Sunday evening is in police custody. Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records. Officers responded to the...
