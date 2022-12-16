ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Video shows suspected burglars crash SUV into Orlando GameStop, police say

Security cameras captured the moment suspects crashed an SUV into a GameStop store in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the masked burglars stole multiple Xbox consoles and gaming accessories and caused $60,000 in damages. So far, no arrests have been made. (Video is courtesy of the Orlando Police Department.)
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Ex-boyfriend arrested on murder charge in shooting death of woman

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday in Melbourne, Florida, and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in her death, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Colbert Circle near East University Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found...
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, deputies say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on Ballard Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a person called 911 and reported someone had been shot. Officers found a woman, later identified as Brandi Jiles, 35, injured.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

SUV driver cited in crash involving SunRail train in Maitland: police

MAITLAND, Fla. - The driver of an SUV is being cited in a crash involving a SunRail train in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of E Horatio Avenue and N Maitland Avenue in Maitland. MORE HEADLINES:. Police officers who...
MAITLAND, FL

