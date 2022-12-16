ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Reports 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases

Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases today covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Better Business Bureau Moves to Pasadena

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Los Angeles and Silicon Valley recently relocated from Downtown L.A. to 696 E. Colorado Blvd (Arcade Lane). The new Pasadena office serves the counties of Los Angeles, Santa Clara, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey. Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a private nonprofit organization...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors

The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
SANTA ANA, CA
PLANetizen

L.A. Ends COVID Eviction Protections

Los Angeles tenants will no longer be covered under COVID-era eviction protections starting February 1, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. “The decision will end some of the longest-lasting tenant protections in the nation, first passed in March 2020 as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, landlords have not been allowed to evict their tenants for most reasons, including if the owners wanted to move into their own homes.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Thousands of L.A. students show up for school on first day of winter break

"Acceleration days" — two extra days of school over winter break — were a no-brainer for the brainy Kimberly Sanchez, a senior at the Maywood Center for Enriched Studies. If there had been five extra days, she'd have done them all. She did not need the all-out sales pitch and communication blitz of the last few weeks from school officials urging students to attend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Long-time Santa Clarita physician joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care

Dr. James Weagley, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC News

iPhone emergency service saves California couple

A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building

Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.  
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own

OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas

It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy