LA County Extends Pandemic Eviction Protections By One Month Amid ‘Respiratory Illness Trifecta’
The largest county in the nation was set to end its COVID-19 eviction rules after Dec. 31. County leaders are now extending the deadline to Jan. 31.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Reports 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases
Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases today covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations.
coloradoboulevard.net
Better Business Bureau Moves to Pasadena
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Los Angeles and Silicon Valley recently relocated from Downtown L.A. to 696 E. Colorado Blvd (Arcade Lane). The new Pasadena office serves the counties of Los Angeles, Santa Clara, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey. Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a private nonprofit organization...
City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors
The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
foxla.com
Lancaster declares emergency over LA Mayor Bass' plan for 'mass movement of homeless' to Antelope Valley
LOS ANGELES - A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Lancaster over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan for a "mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley." In a statement, Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city is taking immediate action and called Bass'...
PLANetizen
L.A. Ends COVID Eviction Protections
Los Angeles tenants will no longer be covered under COVID-era eviction protections starting February 1, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. “The decision will end some of the longest-lasting tenant protections in the nation, first passed in March 2020 as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, landlords have not been allowed to evict their tenants for most reasons, including if the owners wanted to move into their own homes.”
beckersdental.com
Why Pacific Dental, MemorialCare and Epic are striving to integrate dental, medical care
Integrated dental-medical care is no longer just a distant possibility, but reality. In December, Pacific Dental Services and MemorialCare formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. Through the joint venture, the DSO and health system plan to open at least 25 co-located facilities in the next five...
AOL Corp
Thousands of L.A. students show up for school on first day of winter break
"Acceleration days" — two extra days of school over winter break — were a no-brainer for the brainy Kimberly Sanchez, a senior at the Maywood Center for Enriched Studies. If there had been five extra days, she'd have done them all. She did not need the all-out sales pitch and communication blitz of the last few weeks from school officials urging students to attend.
L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna slams deputy gangs, tells KNX he'll cooperate with oversight
Just two weeks into his new job as L.A. County Sheriff, Robert Luna joins KNX to discuss his plans to combat the long-staining issues that have plagued the department.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
signalscv.com
Long-time Santa Clarita physician joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care
Dr. James Weagley, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary...
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building
Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Public Health Officer Updates Health Orders to “Strongly Recommend” Indoor Masking
Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders were escalated Thursday to “strongly recommend” masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public spaces, indoor workplaces, and on public transit. Indoor masking continues to be required in all healthcare settings. In addition to...
foxla.com
Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas
It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
