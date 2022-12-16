Charisma Osborne and Gabriela Jaquez combined for 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting and No. 11 UCLA cruised past Fresno State 82-48. Osborne had 16 points and Jaquez 15. Kiki Rice added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Bruins. UCLA made 9 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter, shot 62% in the second half and finished 35 of 64 (55%) for the game. Yanina Todorova scored 13 points for the Bulldogs and Imani Lacy added 12. Fresno State shot 36%, but was better from distance at 39% (7 of 18), was outrebounded 35-22 and had 23 turnovers.

