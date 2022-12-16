ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No. 11 UCLA women roll past Fresno State 82-48

Charisma Osborne and Gabriela Jaquez combined for 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting and No. 11 UCLA cruised past Fresno State 82-48. Osborne had 16 points and Jaquez 15. Kiki Rice added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Bruins. UCLA made 9 of 10 shots in the fourth quarter, shot 62% in the second half and finished 35 of 64 (55%) for the game. Yanina Todorova scored 13 points for the Bulldogs and Imani Lacy added 12. Fresno State shot 36%, but was better from distance at 39% (7 of 18), was outrebounded 35-22 and had 23 turnovers.
FRESNO, CA
Jawara, Earlington lead San Diego to OT win over Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 29 points and Marcellus Earlington added seven points in the overtime as the San Diego Toreros beat the UC Riverside Highlanders 92-84 on Tuesday. The Toreros are now 7-6 on the season, while the Highlanders moved to 6-5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Harvard secures 62-57 win against UC Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. — Led by Chris Ledlum's 18 points, the Harvard Crimson defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters 62-57. The Crimson are now 8-4 with the win and the Anteaters fell to 7-5.
IRVINE, CA

