ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police

WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
CENTREVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Police ID driver killed after ejected from car during crash in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities have identified the driver who was killed when he was ejected from a car during a crash Tuesday night in Manassas. Police say 26-year-old Alex Randy Portillo was speeding along eastbound Sudley Road approaching Rixlew Lane when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A llama found loose in Fairfax County on Tuesday has been reunited with its owner, according to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 dead in weekend crashes in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. - Two people were killed in two separate crashes over the weekend in Howard County. Police say just after 10 p.m. Saturday a minivan carrying eight people left the roadway and struck a tree along southbound Snowden River Parkway just prior to Carved Stone. Ram Luitel, 61, of...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 hurt after car crashes into building in northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say two people were hurt after a car crashed into a building in northwest D.C. The crash happened just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of 14th Street and Florida Avenue. Two people were evaluated for minor injuries. D.C. fire officials say the damage to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fire damages Laurel home; 2 residents displaced

LAUREL, Md. - Fire officials say two residents were displaced from their home after an early morning house fire in Howard County. The fire was reported just before 1:45 a.m. in the 9300 block in of Madison Avenue in the Laurel area. The two residents made it out safely and...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy