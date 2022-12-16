Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
Police impersonator who shot 2 people in Northwest remains on the loose
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a gunman they say was impersonating a police officer when he shot a man and a boy in Northeast Tuesday. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Clay Street near 61st St. Surveillance images provided by police show the man wearing a...
fox5dc.com
1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
fox5dc.com
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
fox5dc.com
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
Bodycam footage shows deputies fatally shooting man accused of stabbing parents in Frederick
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Body camera footage of a deadly police-involved shooting in Frederick has been released. The video put out by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office shows 23-year-old Aaron Mensah being shot and killed by Frederick County deputies after a reported stabbing in late November. The Frederick County Sherrif's...
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron...
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of killing Shell gas station clerk, pregnant girlfriend 'not competent' to stand trial
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The suspect accused of murdering a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend was found not competent to stand trial Monday in a Montgomery County court. The body of his pregnant girlfriend, Denise Middleton, was found after police went to arrest 31-year-old Torrey Moore for another...
fox5dc.com
Armed teen arrested at Tysons Corner Center Mall
A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Tysons with the latest updates.
fox5dc.com
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
fox5dc.com
Teenager charged after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. Police said Monday the gun was stolen from Prince William County and the teen was already a convicted felon. Fairfax County police aren’t alleging any crime...
fox5dc.com
Police ID driver killed after ejected from car during crash in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Authorities have identified the driver who was killed when he was ejected from a car during a crash Tuesday night in Manassas. Police say 26-year-old Alex Randy Portillo was speeding along eastbound Sudley Road approaching Rixlew Lane when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb.
fox5dc.com
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 remains at large after chase through Tysons Corner Center: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities in Fairfax County say one suspect remains at large, and two others are in police custody after a foot pursuit at Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. The chaotic scene unfolded when an off-duty officer spotted three people they say were suspected in an Arlington robbery and...
fox5dc.com
15 displaced after early morning fire in Prince George’s County
LARGO, Md. - Authorities say an early morning fire damaged several units at a Prince George's County apartment building forcing 15 residents from their homes. Investigators say the fire was reported just before 3:55 a.m. at the three-story garden apartments in the 10000 block of Prince Place in Largo. No...
fox5dc.com
“Heartbroken” Family of murdered pregnant woman speaks; suspect back in court
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The family of a pregnant woman found dead in the home of a man suspected in the murder of a Silver Spring gas station attendant is speaking out just as the suspect is due back in court. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said 31-year-old Torrey Moore was...
fox5dc.com
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
fox5dc.com
Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A llama found loose in Fairfax County on Tuesday has been reunited with its owner, according to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The...
fox5dc.com
2 dead in weekend crashes in Howard County
COLUMBIA, Md. - Two people were killed in two separate crashes over the weekend in Howard County. Police say just after 10 p.m. Saturday a minivan carrying eight people left the roadway and struck a tree along southbound Snowden River Parkway just prior to Carved Stone. Ram Luitel, 61, of...
fox5dc.com
2 hurt after car crashes into building in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say two people were hurt after a car crashed into a building in northwest D.C. The crash happened just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of 14th Street and Florida Avenue. Two people were evaluated for minor injuries. D.C. fire officials say the damage to the...
fox5dc.com
Fire damages Laurel home; 2 residents displaced
LAUREL, Md. - Fire officials say two residents were displaced from their home after an early morning house fire in Howard County. The fire was reported just before 1:45 a.m. in the 9300 block in of Madison Avenue in the Laurel area. The two residents made it out safely and...
fox5dc.com
Residents fed up with ongoing package thefts in Northeast
Residents living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu talks to neighbors about an elusive serial porch pirate.
Comments / 0