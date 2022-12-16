ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sydney Sweeney’s Miu Miu Faves, Stella McCartney Reveals an Alter Ego

By Kristen Tauer, Hikmat Mohammed, Emily Burns and Layla Ilchi
 5 days ago
SYDNEY’S FAVES: These are a few of Sydney Sweeney’s favorite ( Miu Miu ) things:

“There’s a sweatshirt that’s white with sparkles — I love sweatshirts, so I am obsessed with that. And there’s this cute pink set that has bottoms and a top and a sweater, and it’s fuzzy and soft. It’s really cute.”

The actress, who appears in the brand’s fall campaign , was describing just a couple pieces from her “ Miu Miu Select” collection, a curated assortment of ready-to-wear pieces. (Past Miu Miu “selectors” have included Alexa Chung, Chloë Sevigny and Adwoa Aboah.) Sweeney was at the brand’s New York flagship on Wednesday night to celebrate her picks, displayed across the boutique’s second floor. Party guests included Jessica Wang, Selah Marley, Thakoon Panichgul, Jenny Walton and Eric Rutherford.

Jenny Walton

“I love Miu Miu,” added the “Euphoria” star, peppy despite flying in from Rome the day before. “[Miu Miu] has embodied who I am, from wanting to dress up or just chill. So there’s a lot of pieces that I feel will be super cute for a night out or a night in.”

Sweeney, only in town for the night, was heading home to spend the holidays with her family. Afterward, she’s headed back to Rome to begin shooting her next film, “Immaculate.”

“It’s a horror film, and it’s about a nun who goes to a new convent — with an unexpected twist,” said Sweeney, who’s starring in and producing the movie, which is directed by Michael Mohan.

“I love it,” enthused Sweeney of her deeper level of involvement with the project. “I’m getting to build out the entire world instead of just the character. I really love putting on those creative shoes, and being in the discussions and making decisions.” — KRISTEN TAUER

STELLA’S OTHER SELF: Stella McCartney has a new alter ego: Stella on the Shelf.

The British designer has released a short comical Christmas video imitating an ‘80s QVC teleshopping program showcasing the best gifts to buy for the festive season, ranging from products from her own ready-to-wear; accessories and beauty range , to endorsing items by her friends and family.

“Ho! Ho! Ho! Bi–hes, Stella on the Shelf here, coming to you this festive season from my Old Bond Street store, move over Oprah ,” the designer says in the opening of the short video, wearing a faux-fur coat with large clear aviator glasses and oversized blow-dried wig resembling an extra from the 1988 film “Working Girl.”

In the video, McCartney puts on her best home-shopping voice with a gold Falabella bag in hand. “It’s my vegan frame bag in metallic gold. It’s totally plant based. Loves Mother Earth, loves all her creatures and my god you can’t tell the difference. Oh fabulous,” she muses in the clip.

Move over Elf on the Shelf — it’s all about Stella on the Shelf.

What does McCartney keep in her Falabella? “Well, one thing that can’t be missed, my Alter-Care Serum is the ultimate in clean beauty. I like to wash it all off at the end of a hardworking day with my Reset Cleanser,” she continues.

“Family, it’s all about family this festive season,” says McCartney, holding a “Let It Be” vinyl record from The Beatles.

McCartney takes a gulp of fashion photographer Mert Alas’ Seventy One gin. “I was born in 1971, any old excuse, right?” she jokes in the mimicked American accent.

It’s a Stella-bration. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

BANKRUPTCY FILING: Digital pharmacy start-up Medly Health Inc., which launched in 2017, has voluntarily filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, following two large layoffs in August. The company reported more than $110 million in secured debt.

The company gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative option to pharmacies, offering free same-day prescription delivery, and was purported to be the fastest-growing digital pharmacy.

The brand secured $100 million in Series B funding in July 2020 with plans to continue scaling the business.

A view of the Pharmaca Greenwood Village store in Colorado.

In June 2021, Medly acquired Pharmaca, a primarily online wellness store that sells an array of brands like Jane Iredale, Juice Beauty, Vital Proteins and Olly. When this acquisition was revealed, it was said that Pharmaca had 28 brick-and-mortar stores, and Medly planned to expand the brand to nearly 30 markets.

The bankruptcy declaration, signed by Medly chief executive officer Richard Willis, cites a “loss of anticipated financing and the discovery of certain accounting irregularities,” as sources for the company’s financial struggles. Medly was set to receive a $100 million loan in August 2022, but the deal was not completed. Without the loan, the company was unable to purchase drugs and fulfill prescriptions and was reportedly forced to close more than 20 stores.

The company reported a net income of negative $9 million to negative $11 million between Jan. 1, 2022 and Sept. 30, 2022 and negative $15 million in cash operations as of Sept. 30, 2022.

With the bankruptcy filing, the medical company intends to close Medly’s four full-service digital pharmacies upon approval of sale, selling the prescription lists so that patients may transfer to another pharmacy, as well as sell the 22 Pharmaca pharmacies. — EMILY BURNS

NEW AMBASSADOR: Cotton On is looking to the sports world for its latest brand ambassador.

The Australian apparel brand has tapped NBA athlete Josh Giddey as its new ambassador. The 20-year-old Australian, who plays shooting guard and small forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is kicking off the ambassadorship by appearing in a campaign for Cotton On’s denim and T-shirt offerings.

“I’m excited to be joining the Cotton On brand, especially with them being one of the biggest fashion forces born right out of Australia,” Giddey said. “It’s special to have a little bit of home with me and I look forward to what’s to come.”

Cotton On stated it chose Giddey as a brand ambassador for his laid-back, yet trendy style. Giddey has become known for sharing his streetwear-meets-sportswear looks and his colorful collection of Nike sneakers on his Instagram account, which boasts more than 414,000 followers.

NBA star Josh Giddey for Cotton On.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Josh to the Cotton On family, and proud to have him on as a men’s brand ambassador,” said Cotton On general manager Dom Ralton. “Josh is a fantastic fit for the brand, as he encompasses our core values. We are so excited to see this partnership come to life over the next 12 months.”

Giddey is the latest famous figure to work with Cotton On. Last June, the brand tapped “Euphoria” actress Sydney Sweeney to feature in its Cotton On Body activewear campaign, in which she modeled pieces from the collection posing by a pool and on the beach. — LAYLA ILCHI

