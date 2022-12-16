Read full article on original website
Hot Meals USA returns for annual Kearney Christmas Community Meal
KEARNEY, NEB. — The holidays mean coming together with family and sharing a good meal. For some, that’s not always possible, but a non-profit organization is hoping to change that one hot meal at a time. Hot Meals USA is returning to Kearney for its annual Christmas Community...
Local nonprofits eager to continue their mission by helping the community thrive
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the change of a the new year just ahead, people want to make a difference and achieve their goals. Local organizations want to do the same. One example is United Way of the Kearney Area, their yearly goals are focused on the health, education and financial stability of community members.
Reminders to keep you from a chaotic Christmas
KEARNEY, Neb. — The holidays are a time when people gather with family, friends and loved ones. However, if proper safety measures and precautions are not taken, it could be a recipe for disaster. Over the last decade, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department has seen a decline in the...
Kearney Park and Rec Winter Activities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Park and Recreation has a way for you to keep warm and active this winter. Marty Browne with KPR has more on the leagues available and registration dates. The deadline to register for volleyball is December 19, basketball is January 3. More registration forms.
Barr Middle School student starts Sign Language Club
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For one hour every Wednesday, 11-year-old Ethaan Purvis stands in the front of the classroom instead of sitting behind a desk and that’s because he’s the founder of the Sign Language Club. He started it after being asked by friends every day how...
Pet Doc: Pet Insurance
KEARNEY, Neb. — If you view your pet as a valuable, Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic suggests you consider getting your pet insured. Dr. Beebout said we insure wedding rings, our lives, our vision, our dental, our automobiles, things that carry a great value to us, and as we've kind of come through time, the value of our animals have value, and we can insure them.
Grand Island City Council votes on police chief, Conestoga Mall redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The city of Grand Island will soon have a new police chief. Mayor Roger Steele appointed Kevin Denney and the city council voted unanimously Tuesday to bring him on. "The attitude of the police officers is very professional and I just want to commend them...
10 charged in Howard County cockfighting ring
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Ten people have now been charged in connection to an alleged cockfighting ring in Howard County. Martin Montelongo, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Jesus Serrano Sanchez, Victor Mora, Eduardo Alcantar, Ernesto Ceballos Lopez and Jorge Rodriguez – all of Grand Island – are each charged with one count of cockfighting.
GIPS board member-elect provides multiple proofs of residency in hopes to ensure seat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Following an internal investigation, the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) board of education is questioning the residency of board member-elect Katherine Mauldin. Mauldin filed for office in Jan. 18, taking most of the votes. Earlier this month, the GIPS board determined that Mauldin doesn’t live...
Holdrege man sentenced in meth distribution case
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Holdrege man has been sentenced in federal prison for his involvement in a meth bust in Kearney. Officials said Josiah Negley, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Wallace man sentenced for Gothenburg bank robbery
GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Wallace man convicted in a bank robbery will spend time in prison. Federal officials said Wesley Cassidy, 27, was sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison for armed bank robbery. Authorities said police were called to Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg on August...
UNK names Ryan Held as new head football coach
KEARNEY, Neb. — Former Nebraska and North Alabama Coach Ryan Held has been hired to lead the Loper Football Program. University of Nebraska at Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer announced Tuesday that Held will be formally introduced as the 19th coach in team history at an 11 a.m. news conference Jan. 3 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
Motor vehicle homicide charge dropped against Lexington teen
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Lexington teen accused in the death of a man who was hit by a car and died has had the charges against him dropped. Dawson County Court records say a judge ordered the dismissal of charges against 19-year-old Salvador Canales Dubon. He was charged with...
