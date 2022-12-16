After flood, Edmonds Library expected to reopen early next summer; total cost still unknown

Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Reader view: City, not residents, should be responsible for snow removal on sidewalks
Former Edmonds City Councilmember Luke Distelhorst submitted this email to the Edmonds City Council and members of city staff Dec. 4. It is being republished here with the author’s permission. It’s day five of this winter’s first snow event, and many of our sidewalks are completely impassable to most...
myedmondsnews.com
From the City of Edmonds Public Works Director: Winter weather tips
With the expected snow and icy conditions in the next few days, here are some tips to stay safe. Please remember to drive carefully, and if possible, limit your travel to essential activities. Keeping our roads clear helps the city in our efforts to keep our roads safe for emergency services.
myedmondsnews.com
Community Transit Christmas and New Year’s service schedule
Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at 425-353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Monday, Dec. 26 (holiday observed) Snohomish County...
myedmondsnews.com
I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound through at least Dec. 21
The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain open in the southbound direction through at least mid-morning, Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to snow and ice. The express lanes normally operate in the southbound direction weekdays from 5 to 11 a.m. and in the northbound direction from 11:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Given current weather conditions, the express lanes will need to remain southbound.
myedmondsnews.com
Council approves capital project amendments, elects Tibbott 2023 council president
In its final meeting of 2022, the Edmonds City Council approved the city’s 2023 budget ordinance and additional capital project amendments, and also selected its new leadership for 2023. Councilmember Neil Tibbott was elected council president while Vivian Olson, who served as council president for 2022, was selected as council president pro tem.
KGMI
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
q13fox.com
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes reopen after hours-long closures Tuesday
WASHINGTON, USA — While not as widespread as expected, wintery weather did impact travel across western Washington on Tuesday. By the evening, hundreds of flights had been canceled or delayed and the two major passes -- Snoqualmie and Stevens -- were closed to travelers for hours on Tuesday. Snoqualmie...
myedmondsnews.com
Verdant supports cold weather services aimed at helping those without permanent housing
The Verdant Health Commission said it has funded two organizations that provide critical services to help the unhoused during winter months: South County Fire and the Cold Weather Shelter. As the cold winter months take hold, homeless individuals become increasingly vulnerable to health risks such as frostbite, hypothermia and even...
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours-long closure; freezing temps overnight
SEATTLE - Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places. FOX 13 chief meteorologist Lisa Villegas said temperature are expected to be freezing overnight into Wednesday, so roads with...
myedmondsnews.com
Commentary: Homage counting on community support to help keep area seniors fed
Consider them Santa’s elves and angels among us; dozens of Meals on Wheels volunteers converged this month at Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, to ensure one thousand local seniors have a week’s worth of shelf-stable food packages in their pantries.
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
myedmondsnews.com
With snow and ice in forecast, tips for your commute
The National Weather Service is forecasting snow and ice in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties over the next several days, which may have an impact on regional transportation, Sound Transit said Sunday night. Here are a few tips to help you prepare for your commute during these challenging conditions:. Be...
KING-5
Here's why most of King County, farther south didn't get much snow
SEATTLE — With a Winter Storm Warning in place overnight through Tuesday, much of western Washington expected to wake up to snow on the ground Tuesday. But not everyone did. That's mainly due to warmer air that made it all the way north to Everett early Tuesday. Here's a detailed look at how parts of western Washington ended with multiple inches of snow, while other areas got little to no accumulation.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Winter wonderland
— Photos taken by Denise Meade in downtown Edmonds Sunday night. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting.
myedmondsnews.com
Hundreds turn out to celebrate Menorah lighting in Lynnwood
Hundreds braved the snow Sunday to attend the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County at Lynnwood City Hall. Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County lit the 9-foot Menorah, and attendees enjoyed holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.
KOMO News
More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations
They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
