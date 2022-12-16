Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
ktalnews.com
Local church celebrates Christmas with Love Feast
First United Methodist Church in Shreveport has been spreading kindness on Christmas Day for more than four decades with a special event called "Love Feast." First United Methodist Church in Shreveport has been spreading kindness on Christmas Day for more than four decades with a special event called "Love Feast."
ktalnews.com
Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile. Jutristyn Horace, 14, was last seen on December 15 around 7: 00 a.m. leaving Piccadilly at the St. Vincent Mall in Shreveport, La. Horace is 14 years old. He is 5...
KSLA
United Way of NWLA preps for Day of Caring, assists families suffering from tornado damage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is gearing up for their annual Day of Caring. Director of Community Impact Raavin Evans sat down with KSLA to discuss the event. She says nonprofits have the chance to submit project proposals to better the community. Past projects have included things like writing thank you notes, sorting food and doing community clean-ups.
KSLA
I-Bowl Foundation donates thousands of dollars to Shreveport-Bossier schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is donating thousands of dollars to support schools in the Shreveport-Bossier area. On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the I-Bowl announced it will give $5,000 a piece to Fairfield Elementary Magnet School and Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning to support various programs that encourage teacher retention, recruitment, and recognition.
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
KSLA
Shreveport mayor-elect intends for SPD to supervise Real Time Crime Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux says he’s all for the Shreveport Police Department taking over the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). The city administration currently runs the crime-fighting initiative using video cameras in the city. “I intend for the Police Department to supervise and operate...
KSLA
Woman fatally shot in apparent homicide off Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sometime after 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, police responded to gunfire that occurred off Airline Drive in Bossier. When officers arrived on Shed Road, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at Parkland Villa Apartments. Police performed CPR on the victim at the scene of the crime, and she was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – A 20-year-old man from DeSoto Parish, Louisiana has been arrested for stealing approximately $3,000 worth of services from a Caddo Parish business after failing to pay for the repair of his vehicle.
ktalnews.com
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
WALA-TV FOX10
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road
Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
abc17news.com
Louisiana woman, daughter survive tornado in closet
KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young...
KTBS
DeSoto Police Jury approves 2023 budget without discussion
MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto police jurors spent a lot of time earlier this month ripping parts of the 2023 budget. One police juror even called the proposal illegal and unethical, then compared it to horse manure. But no adjectives were used or objections offered when police jurors met Monday...
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
KSLA
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 more injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Illinois
(KSLA/KFVS) — Two Shreveport residents were killed and three more, including a child, were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Ill. KSLA News 12′s sister station KFVS reports that the wreck happened about 1:18 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20 on northbound Interstate 57. A truck-tractor/semi-trailer and a...
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
KSLA
Drunk driver from Longview gets 4 life sentences for wreck in Houston that killed mother, 3 kids
HOUSTON (KSLA) - A man from east Texas who killed a mother and three children while driving drunk in Houston has been sentenced to four life terms in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg reports. “We see more deaths from drunk driving between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than...
