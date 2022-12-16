ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor schools continue to close due to high number of staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – More Ann Arbor Public Schools buildings have closed as staff absences due to illness continue for a second week. In an early morning email to AAPS community members on Monday, Superintendent Jeanice Swift announced that A2 STEAM K8 at Northside and Tappan Middle School were going to be closed for the day due to a “very high number of staff illnesses.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Free program is taking Detroit youth to new heights

On Thursday nights the Coleman A. Young airport in Detroit is buzzing with excitement. If you thought the airport was just a bunch of empty hangers, you’re in for a surprise! “To me this is the most wonderful space in the United States. We are a very unique museum in that we curate historical artifacts of the Tuskegee Airmen,” Dr. Brian Smith, President and CEO of the Tuskegee National Air Museum told “Live in the D’s,” April Morton.
DETROIT, MI
Eastern Michigan University accepting applications for third entrepreneurial cohort

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members with big ideas about small businesses can now apply to be a part of the third cohort for the Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge program. The eight-week hybrid program teaches entrepreneurs business skills, and offers professional coaching, networking and mentoring opportunities. Participants...
YPSILANTI, MI
Local holiday drive announces several donation sites around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Community Action Network is running a food, fund and supply drive for families in need this holiday season. Now through Dec. 31, donations can be dropped off at several locations in town and will be taken to CAN’s Bryant Community Center Emergency Food Pantry. CAN...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Humane Society of Huron Valley offers ‘forever’ digital memorials

ANN ARBOR – Pets who have crossed the rainbow bridge can now be remembered forever with “Love Stays Here” digital collectibles and memorial wall from the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV). The commemorative collectibles will consist of unique images of furry, feathered or scaly loved ones...
ANN ARBOR, MI
City of Ann Arbor announces Christmas and New Year’s holiday schedule

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town municipal offices and the Larcom City Hall customer service center will be closed in observance of the end-of-the-year holidays. Officials noted in a newsletter that offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas, and again on Friday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Amazon expected to open string of grocery stores in Metro Detroit

It’s been happening quietly in cities from Dearborn to Grand Blanc, where Amazon is snapping up buildings and turning them into grocery stores. So far, there are nine different locations across Metro Detroit, including Grand Blanc and Dearborn, mentioned above, plus Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Livonia, Troy, Roseville, Plymouth, and St. Clair Shores.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit Metro Airport flight delays and cancellations: How to track in real-time

With severe winter weather expected in Metro Detroit right before the Christmas holiday weekend, travel could get a little dicey. That goes for flying, too. If you’re flying out of, or into, Detroit Metro Airport on Friday or Saturday, you should expect the possibility of delays or even cancellations. Here’s how you can track delays in real-time:
DETROIT, MI
Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills waiving admission fee through end of year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is waiving its admission fee until the end of the year because of the rise of antisemitism. Michigan’s only holocaust museum is hoping to attract more people after recent incidents of antisemitism. They want to make sure that nobody loses sight of the lessons learned from the holocaust.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Family seeks answers in factory shooting of man outside of Highland Park automotive supplier plant

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – The Highland Park Police Department built a murder case against a 29-year-old man who shot and killed his coworker, Emmanuel Chapman. Chapman went by the nickname “Nuke,” and his family is devastated by his passing at the hands of a fellow line worker at the Highland Park Faurecia Seating Plant on Wednesday (Dec. 12).
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Carhartt announces expansion, 125 more jobs at Dearborn headquarters

DEARBORN, Mich. – Carhartt has announced the expansion of its Dearborn headquarters and 125 new job positions. On Monday, the Whitmer Administration made a statement about the project as it is getting support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. According to a press release, the new jobs and expansion are...
DEARBORN, MI
Driver involved in hit-and-run that injured teen in Dearborn charged with misdemeanor

DEARBORN, Mich. – The driver that hit a teenager and fled the scene on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Dearborn has been charged with a one-year misdemeanor. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 37-year-old woman from River Rouge with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident after she hit a teenager crossing the road and fled last week.
DEARBORN, MI
Man dies in Rochester Hills mobile home fire

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A man was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Rochester Hills. Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a mobile home located in the Rochester Estates mobile home park at John R and Avon roads caught fire. When fire crews arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Youth Choir brings ‘Joyful’ performance this holiday season

DETROIT – Enjoy the voices of Detroit Youth Choir at their “Joyful” holiday concert this winter season. The choir’s show is scheduled for Dec. 23 at Central Baptist Church in Detroit. All three tiers of the talented award-winning choir will come together to present some of...
DETROIT, MI

