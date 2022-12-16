ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, WI

Opening their home: Marquette County couple rescues 47 animals from unhealthy situation

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

WESTFIELD, Wis. – At Jennifer Phillips’ home in Marquette County, the animals outnumber the people thirteen to one, in part because of her non-profit’s biggest rescue to date.

Silver Lining Rescue and Rehabilitation typically takes in one or two animals at a time, but when Phillips heard about an unhealthy living situation, she decided to take in 47 exotics pets with only a few days’ notice.

“It was a leap of faith,” she said, laughing. “They’re just such special little, little animals and they didn’t ask for this so someone’s got to be their voice.”

Phillips started Silver Lining in August, recognizing a gap in service for exotic and aquatic animals. She said there were dozens of pets like ferrets, chinchillas, and geckos in need of care and their owners in need of a place to surrender them judgment-free.

Knowing how big of an undertaking the animal rescue non-profit would be, before getting started, Phillips wanted to get her husband on board.

Richard Phillips is quite the animal lover himself but he had a few reservations going into it because of how small their home was. Yet what he also said he knew was how capable his wife was.

“It’s amazing to see the drive and the dedication that she has to make this something for the community to be proud of,” he said.

Neither of the pair expected their non-profit to grow as quickly as it did or take in so many animals at once. However, when they learned of dozens of animals being surrendered from a Milwaukee home that were living in filth, not receiving proper food, and in cages under piles of junk, they were willing to put up with the inconvenience.

Among the animals rescued were four chinchillas, a ferret, seven hedgehogs, and three parquets. Phillips said she’s hopeful they’ll be able to expand Silver Lining and open a space outside of their home.

People looking to support their operation can head to their Facebook page for more information or their PayPal and Amazon wish list to donate.

Phillips said they are in need of anything from shredded paper for the cages to helping cover the animal’s medical bills.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

