Pusha T Proclaims to Have the Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year Plus Discusses Kanye West, Drake and More
Pusha T’s 20-year rap career has been a marathon run for the ages. From bricks to billboards, grams to the Grammys, he’s still grindin’ while carrying top-shelf street rap on his back. Interview C. Vernon Coleman II. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022...
Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2022
2022 was a healthy year for music. Big dogs like Drake and Kendrick Lamar reminded folks of their artistic dominion. Lyricists like JID, Smino and Saba came through in the name of substance. New Atlanta popped out with new efforts from Gunna, Lil Baby and a storied string of boss moves from 21 Savage. And new blood from GloRilla to Yeat claimed their territory in hip-hop as well. There was truly something for everybody. So, now that the curtains are closing on this year, it’s time to salute the established producers who helped push the sounds and songs of these rappers forward, making their music all possible.
Big Sean Sparks Jhene Aiko Marriage Rumors With New Ring
Big Sean may be officially off the market. The Detroit rhymer is sparking marriage rumors to his ladylove Jhené Aiko after flashing his new ring. On Friday (Dec. 16), Big Sean hopped on his Twitter account and posted his TikTok video of himself previewing his guest verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off," which appears on the California rhymer's just-released album, Herbert. In the clip, Sean Don is delivering his fiery bars for the camera during which he holds up his ring finger to show off his shiny new gold ring.
Lil Gotit Calls Out 6ix9ine After Tekashi Disrespected Lil Keed Over Gunna’s Snitching Allegations
Lil Gotit is going after 6ix9ine after Tekashi disrespected the late Lil Keed. Yesterday (Dec. 19), Lil Gotit posted an Instagram Story calling out the infamous rainbow-haired rapper after 6ix9ine had disrespected Keed while going after Gunna for allegedly snitching. Keed died at 24 in May of this year. "Aye,...
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health
Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respected and realized the error of his ways.
Pusha T Covers XXL Magazine’s Winter 2022 Issue
Pusha T is claiming what he feels is rightfully his: the best rap of album of the year. As XXL magazine's winter issue cover star, Push opens up about creating his magnum opus, It's Almost Dry, a contender for Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The celebrated lyricist wants to take home the big win to help elevate "articulate, lyric-driven, taste-level hip-hop." In his cover story interview, the 20-year rap veteran discusses everything, including the greatness in beats and rhymes on his album, the Grammys, marriage, fatherhood, his past beef with Drake, no longer speaking to Kanye West, plans for his next project and more.
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.
OJ Da Juiceman Recalls Getting Booed While Opening Up for Wu-Tang Clan
OJ Da Juiceman had a big run in the late aughts, but the Atlanta rapper ran into a stiff crowd one night in New York City while opening up for Wu-Tang Clan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The 85 South Comedy Show shared a snippet of their new interview with OJ Da Juiceman where the Atlanta rapper recalled a time he got a less-than-warm reception in The Big Apple. According to OJ, this incident happened around 2009, shortly after his song with Swizz Beatz and Jadakiss, "Who's Real," came out.
Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Called Out For These Boots [PHOTO]
Josh Allen’s girlfriend was looking very fashionable at the game on Saturday, and while everyone can agree she is a beautiful woman, many people were focused on her shoes. The outfit is a whole vibe, okay? And I love it, but the shoes are what caught everyone’s attention.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock’s Crazy in Love Show – How to Watch
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back for another episode of their hit reality show Crazy in Love. On the show's debut episode, which premiered last Sunday (Dec. 10) on The Zeus Network, the fight between Blueface and Chrisean Rock's dad was shown in its entirety. If you recall, a video leaked of their altercation back in September.
Video Shows Inside Birdman’s Abandoned New Orleans Mansion
Video footage has surfaced that offers a walkthrough of Birdman's abandoned New Orleans mansion. This past Wednesday (Dec. 14), a paranormal investigator, who goes by New Orleans Ghost Hunter, hit up Instagram with his findings as he explored the desolate hallways of a massive estate that was once occupied by Baby and his family but has since been completely abandoned. In the video clip below, the ghost hunter takes viewers through the once-stunning abode as it stands today.
Bow Wow Shuts Down Jermaine Dupri’s Claims That He Created 106 & Park
Bow Wow is shutting down Jermaine Dupri's claim that he created BET's once-popular video show 106 & Park. On The GAUDS Show, a podcast hosted by Ray Daniels, which aired last Tuesday (Dec. 13), Jermaine Dupri claimed that he created 106 & Park just for Bow Wow because there wasn't a video show like MTV's TRL that played Black music.
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Post First Photos of Their Baby Boy
Seven months after welcoming their first child into the world, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared the first photos and video of their newborn baby boy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared several photos of their baby boy via the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked. In one pic, the newborn is wearing a onesie while sucking on a pacifier and looking straight at the camera.
Pusha T Says He’s No Longer President of G.O.O.D. Music, Distances Himself From Kanye West
Pusha T is no longer affiliated with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label in any way. Today (Dec. 19), Push revealed in an exclusive cover story interview with XXL that not only is he no longer president of Ye's record company, but he's not associated with the label at all. The...
Very Vinyl Holiday: Win a Copy of Your Favorite Record
What's better than spending the holidays with the ones you love?. Spending the holidays listening to your favorite tunes!. We want to hook you up with a copy of your fave on vinyl. You could spin it to your heart's desire in 2023--or, if you're feeling especially generous, gift it to your bestie.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appears to Respond to Gunna Snitching Allegations
NBA YoungBoy has appeared to respond to the allegations of snitching surrounding Gunna's recent plea deal. This past Friday (Dec. 16), YoungBoy premiered the second episode of his weekly Amazon radio show, Never Broke Again Radio. Top began last week's installment by making it clear that he didn't want anyone calling in and asking about snitching allegations. Although he never named Gunna, it was obvious that YB was referring to the recent situation of Gunna taking a plea deal in YSL's RICO case and getting released from jail.
Nick Cannon Admits Biggest Guilt Is Not Spending Enough Time With His 11 Kids – Report
Nick Cannon recently admitted that he feels a lot of guilt that he is not spending enough time with each of his 11 kids. According to a report published by Page Six, Nick Cannon recently opened up about the current state of his family life during a recent episode of Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. David Angus that aired on Dec. 12. Cannon, who has become just as famous for his abundance of children with different mothers as he has for his storied career in entertainment, says that not being able to spend enough quality time with his offspring is a source of tremendous regret.
