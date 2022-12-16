Read full article on original website
McKnight's
White House declares nursing home staff can now help with booster shots
To battle low uptake of the latest COVID-19 omicron booster shots in the US’s nursing homes, the White House has announced that facility staff can now administer shots, a big win for many, said one of the nation’s leading caregiver lobbyists. The declaration from the Centers for Disease...
McKnight's
Senior care scores some wins in congressional budget deal
Congress has agreed on a spending package for fiscal year 2023 that supports key healthcare policy requests important to long-term care industry stakeholders, and saves some clinicians and services from feared cuts. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, released Monday, includes a concession on Medicare pay cuts to doctors, extends...
McKnight's
The top long-term care news stories of 2022
As the nursing home sector tried to move out of COVID-19’s shadow in 2022, new challenges rushed in. It was a year filled with more, largely unwanted, attention from lawmakers and regulators, and legal challenges that could define how skilled nursing providers hire, operate and serve patients for years to come. Here are the top stories that grabbed our readers’ attention in what’s been a landmark year.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
McKnight's
Congressional deal meets docs halfway on pay, extends telehealth flexibility
Potential pay cut relief that addresses some physician and therapist concerns is tucked into a 4,000-page proposed 2023 spending bill announced Monday by members of Congress. The draft bill would offset more than half of a key cut the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services planned to enact with the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule’s physician conversion factor starting January 1. The conversion factor could now be cut by just under 2%, rather than at the 4.47% cut CMS set earlier this year.
McKnight's
How bad are the huge pay gaps between agency and full-time staff nurses? This bad
A state-by-state comparison of pay-rate disparities between agency nurses and their full-time counterparts is feeding the fury that disgruntled long-term care operators and other providers have felt during the pandemic. Previously, largely anecdotal accounts of nursing agencies’ soaring pay rates and predatory recruiting tactics have fed providers’ anger. Now, they...
McKnight's
Nursing home sector wants more help from hospitals in vaccination push
Nursing home advocates are doubling down on their push to get hospitals that discharge so many patients to skilled nursing facilities to vaccinate those they’re transfering. LeadingAge and American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living have looked for more cooperation from hospitals since COVID-19 vaccines became available. The urgency has risen with the prospect of viral outbreaks during the winter months.
McKnight's
GAO report links length of nursing home COVID outbreaks to 4 factors
During the pandemic, U.S. nursing homes have experienced many separate COVID-19 outbreaks lasting an average four weeks, according to a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The longer the outbreak, the higher the level of transmission in the surrounding community, investigators found. The report, released Friday, is based...
McKnight's
Time to get rid of the nurse-aide training prohibition, CMS!
I’ve written a lot in the past few years about increased enforcement against nursing homes when it comes to health surveys by state departments of public health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Certainly, we have seen the onslaught of increased surveys, and increased fines and penalties...
