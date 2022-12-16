Read full article on original website
Researchers ID 7 ways senior care providers can recruit and retain older workers to ease shortages
Attracting more older people to fill frontline senior care jobs is a potentially powerful way to alleviate labor shortages, say researchers writing Friday in the Harvard Business Review on Friday. They based their findings based on responses of 35,000 older workers. The research has particularly strong implications for senior care...
The top long-term care news stories of 2022
As the nursing home sector tried to move out of COVID-19’s shadow in 2022, new challenges rushed in. It was a year filled with more, largely unwanted, attention from lawmakers and regulators, and legal challenges that could define how skilled nursing providers hire, operate and serve patients for years to come. Here are the top stories that grabbed our readers’ attention in what’s been a landmark year.
Focus on part-time assignments to improve SNF care consistency, researchers advise
Nursing homes that prioritize building schedules around part-time workers can significantly improve consistency of care by potentially reducing how many nursing assistants care for each resident. Adopting improved scheduling tactics can lessen the number of staff whom residents interact with by up to 30% a month, researchers at Carnegie Mellon...
As new year approaches, operational and regulatory changes pile up
A series of significant regulatory changes are expected to hit skilled nursing over the course of 2023, but experts are also warning providers not to lose sight of some smaller but still important changes coming into play as early as Jan. 1. Continuing its efforts to increase transparency and track...
Congressional deal meets docs halfway on pay, extends telehealth flexibility
Potential pay cut relief that addresses some physician and therapist concerns is tucked into a 4,000-page proposed 2023 spending bill announced Monday by members of Congress. The draft bill would offset more than half of a key cut the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services planned to enact with the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule’s physician conversion factor starting January 1. The conversion factor could now be cut by just under 2%, rather than at the 4.47% cut CMS set earlier this year.
How bad are the huge pay gaps between agency and full-time staff nurses? This bad
A state-by-state comparison of pay-rate disparities between agency nurses and their full-time counterparts is feeding the fury that disgruntled long-term care operators and other providers have felt during the pandemic. Previously, largely anecdotal accounts of nursing agencies’ soaring pay rates and predatory recruiting tactics have fed providers’ anger. Now, they...
FDA mulls new COVID-19 primary vaccines as study finds updated booster more effective
Updated, bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines provide 73% additional protection against hospitalization when compared with the original monovalent shots that are now used as primary vaccinations, a new federal study has found. The news comes as rates of COVID-19 cases are increasing and new vaccine-evading viral variants emerge. The Food and...
GAO report links length of nursing home COVID outbreaks to 4 factors
During the pandemic, U.S. nursing homes have experienced many separate COVID-19 outbreaks lasting an average four weeks, according to a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The longer the outbreak, the higher the level of transmission in the surrounding community, investigators found. The report, released Friday, is based...
Senior care scores some wins in congressional budget deal
Congress has agreed on a spending package for fiscal year 2023 that supports key healthcare policy requests important to long-term care industry stakeholders, and saves some clinicians and services from feared cuts. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, released Monday, includes a concession on Medicare pay cuts to doctors, extends...
Nursing home sector wants more help from hospitals in vaccination push
Nursing home advocates are doubling down on their push to get hospitals that discharge so many patients to skilled nursing facilities to vaccinate those they’re transfering. LeadingAge and American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living have looked for more cooperation from hospitals since COVID-19 vaccines became available. The urgency has risen with the prospect of viral outbreaks during the winter months.
White House declares nursing home staff can now help with booster shots
To battle low uptake of the latest COVID-19 omicron booster shots in the US’s nursing homes, the White House has announced that facility staff can now administer shots, a big win for many, said one of the nation’s leading caregiver lobbyists. The declaration from the Centers for Disease...
