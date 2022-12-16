ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Kathleen Kelly becomes new mayor of Palm Desert

By Jesus Reyes
 5 days ago
For the second time in a little under three years, Kathleen Kelly is the new mayor of Palm Desert.

Kelly was sworn in as mayor during Thursday's city council meeting.

She previously served as mayor in 2021. Palm Desert rotates the position of mayor annually.

Councilmembers Gina Nestande and Karina Quintanilla were actually next in line to serve as mayor. The city was set to have a coin toss to determine who would be the next mayor, however, Nestande and Quintanilla opted to deter their appointment as mayor.

The city recommended Kelly be appointed as Mayor, with Quintanilla serving as Mayor Pro Tem.

Kelly was elected to the Palm Desert City Council in 2016. She was a former member of the Palm Desert Planning Commission and Former President of the Joslyn Center Board.

During Thursday's meeting, Jan Harnik and Evan Trubee were sworn in to the city council. Harnik was reelected to another term. This is Trubee's first term in the city council.

