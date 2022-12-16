Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOLF
Glass blowing holiday ornamment workshop
FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Keystone College held a glass-blowing ornament workshop as a way for people to celebrate the holidays. It took place this evening at the Keystone College Art Center on Tuesday from 6 PM-9 PM. Those who participated learned how to create their own glass decorative...
WOLF
Drunk driving is buzzed driving
(WOLF) — As the holidays near, It's important to make a plan if heading out for a night on the town. This season is busy time for travelers and people coming and going to holiday parties. Police departments within Monroe County are teaming up with Department of Transporation's National...
WOLF
Veteran's gravestones not being maintained
Blakely,Lackawanna co.(WOLF) — Northeastern PA is home to many United States veterans but some of their gravestones where people go to pay their respects are in poor shape. Local veterans groups were upset to discover cemeteries like one we checked out in Lackawanna County are not being maintained on a regular basis.
WOLF
Santa visits Old Forge by firetruck
Old Forge, Lackawanna Co. — The Old Forge Fire Department escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus around the borough for their annual Santa run. They stopped at a dozen different areas so Santa could hand out goodie bags to kids. Families were able to take pictures with Santa and see...
WOLF
Man sentenced in fatal DUI crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pike County District Attorney announced a man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in a crash that killed a man and injured a woman while he was driving under the influence. According to District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin, 43-year-old Kevin Lamar Aldridge...
WOLF
St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen Christmas Food Distribution
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen held a Christmas food distribution event. The event was operated by Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton. Food was given out throughout the day to anyone in need of assistance. This is an addition to the daily...
WOLF
Taylor Borough Unanimously Voted to Decertify their Volunteer Fire Company
TAYLOR BOROUGH, LACKWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One local volunteer fire company has been decertified after a council vote. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar spoke to people in Taylor Borough about the decertification. In a unanimous vote, the Taylor Borough Council has decertified the Taylor Hose and Engine Company Number 1.
WOLF
Chanukah Street Festival at the JCC
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — December 18th marks the first day of Hanukkah and the Jewish Community Center of Scranton celebrated by holding their second annual street festival. This year's event had to be held indoors due to the cold and the snow on the ground but that did not deter...
WOLF
One man dead after a two vehicle accident on Route 11
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — One man is dead and two were injured after an accident on Route 11 in Salem Township in Luzerne County Monday just before 2:30 PM. According to the Columbia County Coroner, 87-year-old Ronald Scherer of Huntington Mills succumbed to his injuries after the sedan he was a passenger in was struck by a full-size pickup truck.
WOLF
Man who led police on chase throughout Monroe Co. found guilty on multiple charges
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Henryville, Monroe County, was found guilty of thirteen counts of aggravated assault and other related charges on Friday. According to the Monroe County DA's Office, 34-year-old Martin A. Baboolal was found guilty of thirteen counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of felony Fleeing, one count of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, ten counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, felony Institutional Vandalism, six counts of Accidents Involving Damage to a Vehicle, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Criminal Mischief.
Comments / 0