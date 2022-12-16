Read full article on original website
WOLF
Glass blowing holiday ornamment workshop
FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Keystone College held a glass-blowing ornament workshop as a way for people to celebrate the holidays. It took place this evening at the Keystone College Art Center on Tuesday from 6 PM-9 PM. Those who participated learned how to create their own glass decorative...
WOLF
Bischoff Inn Renovations Tour
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Senator Dave Argall and Representative-elect Jamie Barton paid a visit to Bischoff Inn in Tamaqua and get an update on the progress of their renovations. This new boutique hotel will be opening next month and is located at the site of the Conrad Bischoff...
WOLF
St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen Christmas Food Distribution
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen held a Christmas food distribution event. The event was operated by Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton. Food was given out throughout the day to anyone in need of assistance. This is an addition to the daily...
WOLF
Chanukah Street Festival at the JCC
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — December 18th marks the first day of Hanukkah and the Jewish Community Center of Scranton celebrated by holding their second annual street festival. This year's event had to be held indoors due to the cold and the snow on the ground but that did not deter...
WOLF
Santa visits Old Forge by firetruck
Old Forge, Lackawanna Co. — The Old Forge Fire Department escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus around the borough for their annual Santa run. They stopped at a dozen different areas so Santa could hand out goodie bags to kids. Families were able to take pictures with Santa and see...
WOLF
Woman struck and killed in Columbia County
BENTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman died after being struck by vehicle Monday in Benton Township. According to officials, the incident happened in the 3900 Block of SR. 487/Maple Grove Rd. in Benton Township just after 6:30 PM. The Columbia County Coroner says 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was crossing...
WOLF
Three charged in connection to newborn's death
SULLIVAN CO, (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrest of Amy and Drew Hoenigke and Brigette Meckes for charges related to the death of the Hoenigke’s newborn in January 2022. “These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Attorney General Shapiro....
WOLF
Man who led police on chase throughout Monroe Co. found guilty on multiple charges
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Henryville, Monroe County, was found guilty of thirteen counts of aggravated assault and other related charges on Friday. According to the Monroe County DA's Office, 34-year-old Martin A. Baboolal was found guilty of thirteen counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of felony Fleeing, one count of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, ten counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, felony Institutional Vandalism, six counts of Accidents Involving Damage to a Vehicle, one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Criminal Mischief.
WOLF
Man sentenced in fatal DUI crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pike County District Attorney announced a man has been sentenced to prison for his involvement in a crash that killed a man and injured a woman while he was driving under the influence. According to District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin, 43-year-old Kevin Lamar Aldridge...
WOLF
One man dead after a two vehicle accident on Route 11
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — One man is dead and two were injured after an accident on Route 11 in Salem Township in Luzerne County Monday just before 2:30 PM. According to the Columbia County Coroner, 87-year-old Ronald Scherer of Huntington Mills succumbed to his injuries after the sedan he was a passenger in was struck by a full-size pickup truck.
WOLF
Drunk driving is buzzed driving
(WOLF) — As the holidays near, It's important to make a plan if heading out for a night on the town. This season is busy time for travelers and people coming and going to holiday parties. Police departments within Monroe County are teaming up with Department of Transporation's National...
WOLF
Police: Two men wanted after attempting to make $500 purchase with fake bills
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two men are wanted in Pottsville after police say they attempted to purchase a $500 gift card with counterfeit bills. According to officials, the men tried to purchase a 500$ Visa gift card using ten counterfeit $50 bills at a Dollar General in Pottsville.
