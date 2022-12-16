ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Les Schwab Tire Centers-NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive reaches finale

By Sam Dagelen
 5 days ago
Thursday was the day thousands of donations collected in the Les Schwab Tire Centers-NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive were gathered and brought to the Les Schwab Bend headquarters for distribution to organizations and kids across the region. NewsChannel 21's Sam Dagelen was on hand to see how it was going. Thanks so much to all who gave and took part!

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

