First Les Schwab Tire Centers-NewsChannel 21 Toy Drive reaches finale

Several Redmond residents have told NewsChannel 21 and shared on social media that they have not received their mail in weeks, while the U.S. Postal Service says it's doing everything it can to get backed-up mail and packages delivered.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO