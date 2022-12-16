Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KVUE
With provisional ballots counted, Kirk Watson wins Travis County by 30 votes
AUSTIN, Texas — With provisional ballots now counted in the mayoral runoff election, Austin Mayor-elect Kirk Watson has won Travis County by 30 votes. On election night, Dec. 13, Watson trailed opponent Celia Israel in the county by 17 votes. But Watson was projected to win the race after getting 62% of the vote among city of Austin voters in Williamson County, bringing him to the lead by 886 votes on election night.
Austin seeks feedback as it overhauls approach to protecting waterways and communities
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders claim they are trying to change what they call "climate injustice," in part by overhauling the Watershed Protection Department's strategic plan, which will guide its priorities and decision-making for the next decade. Climate injustice is a topic Frances Acuna knows all too well.
Manor ISD superintendent stepping down at end of the year
MANOR, Texas — The Manor ISD school board announced Friday that Superintendent Dr. Andre Spencer is stepping down from the position. The school board said Spencer's intent was to return to the northeast to be closer to his family. Spencer has been in the chief position for two years and his last day is set for Dec. 30.
Pflugerville ISD parents concerned about possible school closures
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Some Pflugerville ISD parents are concerned about school closures that the district is considering. A viewer reached out to KVUE to say that parents are "outraged" after they reportedly learned that the district is considering closing three schools, including Pflugerville Elementary School, the district's oldest elementary school.
Austin ISD school board denies tax break for semiconductor company NXP with narrow vote
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board rejected a tax break for a major semiconductor company Thursday night. After discussing the item, the board struck down the proposal with a narrow vote of 5-4. It was on the agenda for the board's Dec. 15 meeting and was one...
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
TxDOT expanding pedestrian barriers along I-35
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is expanding a concrete barrier to protect pedestrians along Interstate 35 in Travis County. “After installing the initial pedestrian barrier in 2020, the Austin District saw an 89% reduction in pedestrian fatalities within the project limits,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By expanding on our previous efforts, we want to continue building towards our goal of ending all deaths on Texas roads by 2050.”
Former Alamo Drafthouse employee who accused company of union busting receives settlement
AUSTIN, Texas — A former South Lamar Alamo Drafthouse Cinema employee who said he was fired for unionizing reached a settlement with the movie company. "They offered me a large sum of money," said former Alamo Drafthouse waiter Simon Ingrand. In July, Alamo Drafthouse workers on South Lamar held...
Brother of man shot and killed by Austin police officer says he'll spend 'every dollar I have' on police reform
AUSTIN, Texas — Just over a month after an Austin police officer shot and killed a man standing on his front porch, the victim's brother announced he formed a foundation and will be investing millions of dollars into police reform. The family of 33-year-old Rajan Moonesinghe claims he was...
Man found guilty in 2020 Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of murder in link to a 2020 shooting in southeast Austin has been declared guilty. A Travis County jury convicted Michael Ruscoe, 39, on Friday, Dec. 16. Jury selection for the trial began on Dec. 12 and testimony began a day later. Ruscoe...
Remembering Crumley Grocery in South Austin and its massive annual Christmas light display
AUSTIN, Texas — For several generations, it was considered South Austin’s best-known display of outdoor Christmas lights. The Crumley Grocery Store on Interstate 35 near Onion Creek shined like a beacon on cold winter nights as thousands of festive lights meant the holidays were here. In 1965, D.E....
Internal audit reveals poor planning surrounding emergency shelters in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An internal audit report for the City of Austin looked into the City's cold weather shelters and heat emergency cooling centers. In its findings, the report showed the City's Cold Weather Shelter Operations plan states "the City will open overnight shelters when the temperature is expected to be at or below 35°F with rain or high winds, or anytime the temperature is expected to be at or below 32°F."
Building under construction catches fire at The Grove development in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A building under construction caught fire Monday morning at The Grove development in Austin. The Austin Fire Department first reported the incident around 10:49 a.m. at 4222 Elevator Drive, calling it a third-alarm fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a heavy fire in a four-story building. The...
Police investigating suspicious death near Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near the pedestrian bridge at Lady Bird Lake. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, APD said officers were working a suspicious death near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Riverside Drive in Downtown Austin.
Texas Children's Pediatrics expands resources in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents and families will have more resources for children's health care in Central Texas starting in the new year. Texas Children's Pediatrics (TCP) is partnering with established practices in the Austin area that are already providing care to residents. Instead of changing or taking over the pre-existing practice, the medical group will add their resources.
Austin's Trail of Lights canceled Tuesday night due to rainfall
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall from Monday has forced Austin's Trail of Lights to cancel its festivities Tuesday night. Organizers announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, citing heavy rain and a lack of drying conditions at Zilker Park. Due to the saturation, the City of Austin has closed the park...
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
Gavin Roberts, man charged with murder in the death of Justin Haden, not in court as scheduled Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — Gavin Roberts, the man charged with murder in connection with the death of Domain resident Justin Haden, was expected to appear in court Monday morning but did not. Haden, 34, was reported missing from his Domain apartment on Nov. 1. His body was found a month...
San Marcos votes to reimplement curfew for kids under 17
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is reinstating a curfew for kids. City Council members there voted 5-2 to reimplement an ordinance that had recently expired. It says kids under the age of 17 can't be out overnight. It also says that kids can't be out from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in an effort to keep kids from skipping school.
Cedar Park City Council approves use of license plate readers
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Another Central Texas city is joining the list of those getting license plate readers in an effort to cut down on crime. The Cedar Park City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of such devices from a company called Flock Safety with a vote of 5-0 with two members absent.
