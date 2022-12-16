Read full article on original website
Hoops Rumors
Knicks lose 2025 second-round pick for Jalen Brunson signing timeline
The Knicks will lose their second-round pick in the 2025 draft as a penalty for violating NBA rules governing free agency, the league announced Wednesday (via Twitter). “This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted,” the NBA said in its statement, adding that the team “fully cooperated” with the investigation.
Pistons sign GM Troy Weaver to contract extension
According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Weaver’s extension was agreed to months ago. It’s unclear if the team simply didn’t announce it at the time or if it wasn’t officially finalized until now. Either way, it’s a done deal now. Charania’s report doesn’t specify...
And-Ones: OT Target Score, G League, Korkmaz, Bitadze
The NBA G League has been experimenting this fall with its overtime period by using a variation of the “Elam Ending,” as Kevin Pelton writes for ESPN. Instead of following up regulation with a two-minute overtime period, G League teams have played to a target score — the first team to score seven points in overtime wins the game.
Chuma Okeke out at least one month following knee procedure
The Magic will be without forward Chuma Okeke for at least the next month, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reports that Okeke underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Wojnarowski specifies that the procedure was a chondroplasty, which is designed to “repair and reshape damaged cartilage in...
Report: Extension for Kings GM Monte McNair being discussed
There’s “fresh buzz” around the league that talks regarding an extension for Kings GM Monte McNair have advanced, Marc Stein reports in a Substack post. There’s a growing expectation among NBA circles that McNair will sign an extension as soon as next month. Entering the final...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Ryan Tannehill likely done for season, Malik Willis era begins for Tennessee Titans
In first place of the AFC South at 7-7, suddenly, the Tennessee Titans’ postseason hopes could be on the rocks.
Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA’s Western and Eastern Conference players of the week, respectively, the league announced Monday. Jokic, the back-to-back league MVP, put up historic numbers during Denver’s 2-1 week. He averaged 36.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists...
Hawks make major change to front office
General manager Landry Fields will take Schlenk’s place as the executive who oversees and runs Atlanta’s basketball operations, Wojnarowski adds. It’s unclear whether the move was instigated by the Hawks or whether it stems from a desire on Schlenk’s part to take a step back. Either way, he has multiple years left on his contract and will remain in the organization working alongside team owner Tony Ressler for the foreseeable future, sources tell Wojnarowski.
Report: Purchase of Suns being finalized
Mat Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender, is finalizing a deal to buy the Suns, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ishbia will pay about $4 billion, according to Wojnarowski, which would be a record price for an NBA team. The WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury will also be part of the deal, Woj adds.
Report: Pistons plan on holding onto Bojan Bogdanovic
Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic has become one of the hottest names on the trade market. However, the Pistons have been telling potential suitors that they plan on holding onto Bogdanovic, according to Marc Stein in his latest Substack post. Bogdanovic, who signed a two-year extension this season, is the Pistons’...
Hawks' John Collins could return Monday from left ankle sprain
Hawks forward John Collins could return to action on Monday, Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal Constitution tweets. Collins is listed as questionable to play against Orlando. Collins has been sidelined by a left ankle sprain since the beginning of the month. At that time, he was expected to miss at least two weeks, so he has progressed on schedule.
Donovan Mitchell discusses trade to Cavs, Rudy Gobert relationship, more
Facing his former team for the first time since being traded from the Jazz to the Cavaliers over the offseason, Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting on Monday, leading the Cavs to a 23-point victory. Utah’s leading scorer on the night, with 24 points, was forward...
No. 9 Arizona's elite offense challenges Montana State
No. 9 Arizona, fresh off a thrilling win over No. 6 Tennessee, will wrap up non-conference play this week with two games, starting with Montana State on Tuesday night in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats (10-1) defeated the Vols 75-70 on Saturday night, holding on after their 10-point, second-half lead was...
Three reasons why we want the Jaguars to make the playoffs
The atmosphere inside TIAA Bank Field for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon was electric. The upstart Jags had been playing good football heading in, winning three of their previous five games. At 10-3 on the season, Dallas has been a draw on the road through 14 weeks. That was once again the case in Duval with a ton of ‘Boys fans showing up for this surprisingly big mid-December game.
Where is the love for Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick?
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick has the fifth most sacks in the league with 12, but does he get the credit he deserves?. From a statistical standpoint, Reddick is comparable to Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons. When you look at the tale of the tape between the two pass rushers, it's easy to see why.
Upcoming slate of NFL games scheduled for brutal forecasts
Six games scheduled for Christmas Eve have wind chills forecasted in the single digits or worse. It will feel like a balmy seven degrees in Baltimore compared to the brutal negative 11 degrees it will feel like when Buffalo plays in Chicago. The Bills can't catch a break. Four of...
