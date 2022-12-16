Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
KVIA
A guide to Washington’s busy Wednesday
It’s a busier-than-usual Wednesday in Washington. From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the White House to the release of the House January 6, 2021, committee’s final report and the fate of a consequential immigration rule hanging in the balance, this is not the capital’s typical year-end cram session.
KVIA
Title 42 to remain in place for now as Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily freezes order meant to end it
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday put a temporary hold on the termination of a controversial Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 that was set to end on December 21, leaving it in place for now. But in a brief order Roberts signaled that the court wants...
KVIA
GOP-led states ask Supreme Court to allow Title 42 to remain in place
(CNN) -- A group of GOP-led states raced to the Supreme Court on Monday in an emergency bid to keep in place a Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 that is set to go off the books Wednesday. The policy allows officials to swiftly expel migrants at the US...
KVIA
Abbott: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice halts lifting of Title 42
WASHINGTON -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has halted the lifting of Title 42. Title 42 was set to be lifted Wednesday. Abbott called the order a step in a direction of leaving the Trump-era policy to expel migrants based on health concerns in place.
KVIA
Migrants waiting in El Paso hopeful as fate of Title 42 looms
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting in El Paso are feeling hopeful even after the expected end of Title 42 was halted Monday. Title 42 is a policy that allows migrants to be expelled at the U.S. border. Wednesday was the expected day the Trump-era policy would be lifted.
Comments / 0