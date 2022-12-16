ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Poland's top police chief was injured after a gift he received from a Ukrainian official exploded, Polish authorities say

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvO20_0jkVT16i00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PMdZZ_0jkVT16i00
Police Commander in Chief, Inspector General of Polish Police, Jaroslaw Szymczyk, during the celebration of the Police Day in Podkarpackie Voivodeship (Subcarpathia Province) held in Rzeszow.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • A Polish police commander suffered minor injuries after a gift he received from Ukraine exploded.
  • Polish authorities said the present was from a head of Ukraine's law enforcement and rescue agencies.
  • Poland said on Thursday that it's asked Ukraine for an explanation.

Poland is seeking answers from Ukraine after a Ukrainian official's gift to a top Polish police commander exploded near the latter's office, authorities said on Thursday.

Jarosław Szymczyk, the chief of Poland's police, suffered minor injuries from the explosion on Wednesday and was admitted to a hospital for observation, the Polish Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Yesterday at 7:50 a.m., an explosion occurred in a room adjacent to the office of the Police Commander-in-Chief," the statement read.

"One of the presents the Commandant received during his working visit to Ukraine on December 11 and 12 exploded," it continued.

According to the statement, the gift was from a head official of the Ukrainian Police and Emergency Situations.

A civilian employee at the Polish headquarters also suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization, the ministry said.

The ministry said it asked Ukraine for an explanation and that a case was opened with the prosecutor's office and corresponding services.

The incident comes a month after a missile strike during a Russian attack on Ukraine killed two people in Poland. Both NATO and Poland later said the missile was likely Ukrainian air defence , though NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said Russia was still to blame for the deaths because it launched the initial attack.

Poland's Interior Ministry and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Daily Beast

Backfired: Putin’s Prison Recruits Spiral Out of Russia’s Control

Russia’s most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield. About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days and the...
Business Insider

Business Insider

785K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy