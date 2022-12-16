ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Boys basketball: St. Joseph rolls Piscataway, Rahway falls to Cranford

By Josh Rosenfeld
Courier News
Courier News
 5 days ago
METUCHEN — The St. Joseph and Piscataway high school boys basketball teams took the floor Thursday night, each seeking to return to their not-so-distant glory days.

If Thursday’s result is any indication, St. Joseph is closer to returning to prominence.

A lot closer.

The Falcons erupted for 25 points in each of the first three quarters in posting a 94-62 triumph that was an accurate reflection of the difference between these teams, at least on this evening.

St. Joseph’s Josh Ingram got his senior campaign off to a rousing start dropping 25 points with six rebounds, three assists and seven steals in a superb all-around and unselfish performance

“We came out really strong,” Ingram understated. “We get our and runs the floor, looking for dunks and layups. Our chemistry is building every day in practice. Hopefully, we can keep going forward.”

Piscataway last led at 9-7 as the Falcons closed out the first quarter with an 18-8 run.

Owen Griffin’s drive early in the second period extended the advantage to 30-19 and the Chiefs never got the deficit back to single digits.

Ingram had 19 points in the opening half as St. Joseph built a 50-32 lead. This was far from a solo effort however, as Jeremy Clayville contributed 16 points and David Caruso and Anthony Williams chipped in 12 points apiece to the balanced attack.

The Falcons dominated on the boards and forced 15 Piscataway turnovers. St. Joseph scored often in transition and ran its half court sets efficiently when it didn’t.

“We wanted to tailor our game plan to not let them hurt us,” St. Joseph coach Jan Cocozziello offered. “I’m all about team basketball and team concepts. Everyone has to embrace their role. Everyone wants to play for each other, it’s something that we try to breed.”

Junior Logan Smith paced Piscataway with 17 points while senior Jalen Thomas added 16.

Leaders: Scoring: (P) Smith 17, (SJ) Ingram 25. Rebounds: (P) Hall (6), (SJ) Ingram (6). Assists: (P) Smith, Timberlake, Dupiche, Hall, Benson 1 apiece, (SJ) Ingram 3.

Cranford 57, Rahway 51

Chris Santorelli scored 17 points and Nick Amistie added 15 points and nine rebounds as Cranford pulled away in the fourth quarter for the triumph in Rahway.

The Cougars took the lead for good at 36-34 on a basket by sophomore Dennis McCaffrey with three seconds left in the third period, then opened the final stanza with a 13-2 spurt to take control. Rahway opened the game with an 8-1 lead as its full-court pressure forced 11 Cranford turnovers in the opening quarter, before the Cougars settled down.

Leaders: Scoring: (C) Santorelli 17, (R) Hall 12. Rebounds: (C) Teel 12, (R) McClain 7. Assists: (C) Teel 5, (R) Hall, Davis 2.

Courier News

Courier News

