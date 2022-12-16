Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose's Japantown gets new stoplight at deadly intersection
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Residents in San Jose are applauding the city for putting a new stoplight at a historically dangerous intersection in the Japantown area. This comes as the city continues to grapple with 64 pedestrian traffic deaths this year alone. Construction on the light project began last year...
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro shakes in 3.1 earthquake
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The Bay Area was jolted by an earthquake Wednesday morning. A magnitude 3.1 quake hit at 8:34 a.m. just northeast of San Leandro, USGS reported. The epicenter was right under I-580, near Lake Chabot. This comes after the 6.4 quake that shook Ferndale early Tuesday. It...
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
KTVU FOX 2
MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter
BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
KTVU FOX 2
Dangerous San Jose intersection gets traffic light
An intersection in San Jose's Japantown may now be safer for pedestrians with the installation of a stop light. This particular location has been the site of traffic fatalities.
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay nonprofit hosts the unhoused for the holidays
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Despite the holidays being a time of joy and celebration, it can be a difficult time for those who are unhoused. But one South Bay nonprofit’s actions reinforced the meaning of the season. At San Jose’s Corinthian Ballroom in Downtown on Tuesday, there was a...
KTVU FOX 2
This Bay Area transit system has almost perfect satisfaction rating
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Bay Ferry riders recently made the transit system the highest-rated in the nation. It seems many enjoy taking in the fresh air views as they sail around the Bay. A whopping 99% of ferry passengers said they are pleased with the service, according to a new survey by the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority.
KTVU FOX 2
The very best Bay Area holiday light displays
OAKLAND, Calif. - Time on your hands, and family in town? Hoping for one last jolt of holiday spirit?. From homemade neighborhood displays to large elaborate productions, we searched for the best Christmas light displays in the Bay Area. Here is a list of the most popular:. San Carlos: Eucalyptus...
KTVU FOX 2
Silicon Valley has highest number of bicycle crashes in the last decade
Silicon Valley has highest number of bicycle crashes in the last decade. A new report says Palo Alto and San Jose have had the most bicycle crashes in Silicon Valley over the last 10 years, leaving dozens of bikers injured. This comes just after San Jose hit a gruesome milestone of 64 pedestrian deaths due to a traffic crash this year.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area food bank makes a plea for financial donations
Bay Area food bank makes a plea for financial donations. A Bay Area food bank that helps hundreds of thousands of people each month is in need of help. Monetary donations to Second Harvest of Silicon Valley are down considerably, according to its CEO Leslie Bacho. And if they don’t pick up soon, it could threaten the amount of service it’s able to provide.
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay businesses burglarized and how they're bouncing back
Burglars hit two East Bay businesses , Clayton Valley Dance Academy and Cali Kid Coral, located side by side in Clayton burglarized. But the owners are refusing to let this setback stop them from opening their doors.
KTVU FOX 2
Orphaned mountain lion cub in critical condition at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND calif., - An orphaned mountain lion cub is in critical condition at the Oakland Zoo. Officials say a homeowner in Santa Cruz found the 3-month-old cub alone a few days ago near her home in near-freezing temperatures. The California Department of fish and Wildlife services waited to see if...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
KTVU FOX 2
Holy Names University to close after 154 years over declining enrollment, rising costs
OAKLAND, Calif. - Holy Names University in Oakland will close after spring semester in 2023 due to declining enrollment and other struggles, officials with the 154-year-old school said Monday. Students will have the option to continue studies at Dominican University of California and graduate on schedule, and the school said...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland NAACP members demand city, county pay for recount in mayor's race
OAKLAND calif., - Members of the Oakland chapter of the NAACP want the city and county to pay for a recount in the most recent mayor’s race. They said some voters were confused by the city’s ranked-choice system and that taxpayers should foot the bill for a recount.
KTVU FOX 2
College student dies in snowstorm while driving home to San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A college student from San Jose died Tuesday when he was caught in a snowstorm on his way home from college. Bryant Rosas crashed in Colorado as he drove from Benedictine College in Kansas to his hometown, college officials said. He was on his way to spend Christmas break with his family, they said.
KTVU FOX 2
11-year-old Oakland boy found safe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland found an 11-year-old boy who had been missing since Thursday night. Zae'yanti Morris was found on Monday. Police did not say any more, other than he was safe.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area football player dies in car crash
Bryant Rosas was on his way home for the holidays when he was caught in a snowstorm and crashed. He was a student at Benedictine College in Kansas and was headed to San Jose.
KTVU FOX 2
Judge: Convicted killer Scott Peterson will not get a retrial
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Convicted killer, Scott Peterson, won’t get new trial in the killings of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son. Peterson alleged that his trial was tainted by a rogue juror who lied about her own history of abuse to get on the panel that initially sent him to death row.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest alleged 'sextortionist,' which they say led to suicide of 17-year-old
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday said they arrested a "sextortionist," who took a 17-year-old's money and threatened to post sexually explicit photos, which in turn, led to his suicide, featured on the Dr. Phil show. Police said they arrested Jonathan Kassi, 25, on Thursday in the...
